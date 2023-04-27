“I’m a phoenix!” Yenny Ortiz says, her voice carrying the same force as a storm. It is that same strength that he imprints on his shots, when his left leg is multiplied in effort and doubled in momentum, light in the dribble, powerful in the shot. It is the warrior leg on which she rose to follow her path and be one of the members of the Colombian women’s soccer team for amputees, a team that was born for these soccer players to be reborn.

Colombian selection of amputees. Photo: Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo

Yenny has her story, like each of her teammates on this team that was created on March 8 in Barranquilla. Like each of them, she faced the drama of seeing herself one day without a leg. The images come to his mind from time to time, clear: December 9, he was on his motorcycle, eager to get to his apartment in the Cristal Bajo neighborhood in Bucaramanga to see the game between Brazil and Croatia in the World Cup in Qatar, it was At 1:30 p.m. on a uneventful day, she was happy, thinking about the sleeve she was going to eat watching the game, until she felt the jolt of a blow that hit her from behind, it was another motorcycle, she realized that before ending up under a van, just like that, unexpectedly as fatalities are.

Yenny Ortiz, player of the Colombian amputee soccer team.

Yenny felt the weight crush her, and almost: it broke five ribs, affected her left arm and destroyed her right leg. He has the following memory in the Bucaramanga clinic: “We have to amputate his leg urgently!” they told him, as in a nightmare with no return. But since she was real, she clung to other words that balanced her emotions: “You are strong! You are a warrior!” Her relatives told her.

Yenny tells her story while preparing lunch at home: pasta, roast beef, chips and blackberry juice. “I cook, I wash, I do the cleaning, I do everything. I don’t see obstacles, I see opportunities, ”she says and stirs.

When he speaks, pots, plates, voices sound, and one can imagine the delicious smell of lunch. While she finishes cooking, Yenny follows her story: “Her leg was skinless, all the skin was left… actually… only a little bone was visible. They tell me that they gave me 12 hours to live, 12 hours to live or die. I lived. I was in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and about 10 days later I realized that I was going to lose my leg, I went into depression… I was hospitalized for a month and two weeks. I had to wait a long time for them to amputate me and operate on my left arm, radius and ulna, I have platinum”.

It was very hard but I got out of this thanks to my family, my mom, my brothers, my partner who were unconditional, supporting me all the time.

When he left the clinic it was like going through a tunnel back to life. He passed through a hall of honor, listening on either side, as in a stadium gallery, to the resounding of applause, the choirs that encouraged him not to score goals but to keep going, with all his dreams, as before. “It was very hard but I got out of this thanks to my family, my mom, my brothers, my partner who were unconditional, supporting me all the time, looking out for me, all of that was very nice. When I got home I did it with the best attitude ”, he recounts.

What were the words that motivated you the most?

–That my God had given me a new opportunity and that I should enjoy life… that I am a warrior.

– And do you enjoy it?

–Yes… it’s hard but I thank God because it was a rebirth…

And he enjoys life playing soccer. He has always played it. He says with authority that it runs in his veins. Before the accident he spent all the time he could, he played in amateur teams, even in a Santander team. And if her life needed this, she was not going to stay on the floor complaining. “I started to fight with myself, because it was not easy to see myself like this. Sometimes I get down, I get depressed, because she was used to fending for myself. But I am a warrior, I fight, ”she says, and the plates, cutlery ring, lunch is almost ready.

Yenny Ortiz, player of the Colombian amputee soccer team.

Yenny maintained her daily training sessions, 9 am, in the neighborhood court, 6 blocks away, with some cousins. One day she received an announcement that moved her, her dream of being in the Colombian National Team was a reality: she was summoned to the women’s soccer team for amputees by Johanis Menco, leader of this team and who was a professional soccer player. Yenny, at 37, only had one answer: “I played very well, I was good before, I will be now…”.

-And how do you play?

–I started from behind and turned out to be forward, ha ha ha, I was dragging, rather… I have a dribble and I’m very fast, I made my feints and I took, I have my videos…

Soon after, Yenny, who is now the coach of the Real San Martín women’s team and plans to study technology in sports, was in the Colombian National Team, with other women, first 16, now 22, who, like her, are in a position to disability and have a history. She found cyclists, weightlifters, volleyball players, some suffered accidents, and others, like Grays Díaz, a fatal ankle sprain.

‘My way of healing’

Greicy Díaz, player of the amputee soccer team.

Grays Díaz played volleyball at school, the ball was coming in his direction, he was going to respond to a serve and he sprained his ankle, an apparently normal sprain, pain, some crying, nothing serious, he thought. His surprise was when time passed and the ankle did not reduce inflammation. The exams determined the first bad news: tumor, a very aggressive one in the tibia and fibula, she was the last year of high school and her life shook her. She had surgeries, many hospitalizations, she spent a lot of time in the clinic. Until one day, another news: pregnant.

“Because of the baby, I suspend the treatment and that affected the leg, and when the baby is born another process began to save it, they replaced my tibia, they removed my fibula, then I suffered latent skin necrosis – tissue cell death. The wound would open up, it would get infected, everything was very hard”, says Greys.

It is night. Grays, who lives in Puerto Colombia (Atlántico), was unable to answer this call all day. She is a very busy woman: a preschool teacher, academic tutor, mother of two children, head of the household, housewife, environmental manager, and besides all that, she dances, sings in the church choir, plays sports, and now he plays soccer. Grays does not show a drop of sadness. Her voice is joyful, as if she sang instead of speaking and her song was her story: when she got pregnant for the second time, she found herself in a dilemma, either the baby or the leg. She chose the baby.

“It was a difficult process, they did surgical scrubs without anesthesia, surgeries; in the end we decided on amputation, there was nothing else to do. They amputated me and the baby was born well.” That was 7 years ago. Grays did not collapse. She felt that the decision was the best to make up for lost time with her eldest son, time that she spent in a clinic. “It was my way of healing,” she says.

Colombian selection of amputees. Photo: Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo

“Sometimes you have to let go of something to continue. I never got depressed, I never felt bad, for me it was a new chance at life. I needed to be without pain, to go back to teaching, to sing, to dance, to be with my children”. And in those appeared soccer. Grays was another one of those selected by Yohanis Menco for the selection of amputees. A friend, a member of the Men’s Selection, motivated her. In the midst of her hectic life of tasks, children, shouting, crying and singing, she takes time to train, she says that on Saturdays she does it on the beach, very early, and people pass by and look at her, as if admiring her tenacity that springs from her. in each pore.

“And since when have you been playing soccer?” ask those who know her. And Grays returns laughter. People know that she does not sit still. She admits that she didn’t come from soccer, she didn’t play it, but her life put her on this path and she is determined to learn with her steely will. “The Selection begins to form. We are going to face other teams, you have to have a level to leave the name of Colombia high, not be below the boys who have done a great job. Personally, I try to learn as much as I can, I want to continue in the National Team… ”, she says. For that she trains, as each player does in a particular way while the other call-up comes, and she wants to be there, especially since in August or September there could already be a first match against Haiti.

Grays is saying goodbye, you have to organize the house, get the children ready, the older than 13 and the younger than 7, prepare their activities for the next day, sleep, dream, get up early. When she goes to bed, she won’t think about what happened to her, but about what she has to do, and about the Selection. “This is a very beautiful discipline, it teaches you to show yourself things, and playing amputee soccer is not easy, with your two crutches, with many rules, you must be very agile, fast, there are many things that are required of you as an athlete,” he says.

Yenny and Grays want to continue in the National Team, play games, maybe a World Cup –Colombia wants to organize it in 2024–, they must train and refine their talent, because they have plenty of courage and bravery, and a leg that supports their dreams, a strong and alive leg , as if it had its own heart to beat in each goal shot and in each step of life…

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

