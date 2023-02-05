The Colombian military observed a balloon-shaped aircraft over its territory the day before an observation probe from China was shot down in the United States. About this on Sunday, February 5, writes the agency Reuters with reference to the statement of the Colombian Air Force.

According to reports, the “object” came from the north. It was seen at an altitude of about 17 km and was moving at an average speed of 25 knots (approximately 46.3 km/h). The military followed the balloon until it left the airspace of the South American Republic.

“It has been determined that he does not pose a threat to national security,” military officials said.

Earlier, on February 3, the Pentagon announced another Chinese balloon that was detected in the skies over Latin America.

A huge hot air balloon was seen over the United States the night before. The defense department then said that it was a Chinese, presumably, intelligence apparatus, but it did not pose a danger to the population, and all necessary measures to prevent the leakage of valuable information were promptly taken.

Initially, the military did not plan to shoot down the aircraft for security reasons. Nevertheless, the very next day it was decided to get rid of the ball. The operation was personally approved by US President Joe Biden.

The balloon was shot down off the East Coast. According to eyewitnesses, it burst like an ordinary balloon. To destroy the device, the Pentagon closed part of the airspace and used fighter jets.

In turn, the Chinese Foreign Ministry protested because of the US attack on a Chinese scientific balloon. Beijing urged Washington to treat this issue “calmly, professionally and with restraint.”

Also in China, they opposed attacks and slander in connection with the incident. According to the assurances of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the balloon was indeed brought by the wind from the territory of the republic, but we are talking about a civilian airship, which was used for scientific research and should not have ended up over the States.