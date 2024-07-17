“I can’t believe what’s happening,” laments Adriana, the partner of Sixto Octavio Chavarro, a Huila native who died last weekend while carrying out his great passion as a circus artist in Russia. The Colombian fell from several meters high while he was in the middle of a performance with hundreds of attendees.

What was supposed to be a normal work day for Sixto at the Demidov circus show ended up being marked by the tragedy that is now mourning the community of Oporapa, in the department of Huila.

Sixto had a successful career as a circus artist, doing motorcycle and tightrope shows. Until an accident cut short his dreams. Last Sunday, July 14, he fell from several meters high while riding a small bicycle over a tightrope.

Hundreds of people in the audience recorded the great feat of the Colombian, who crossed from one side to the other the rope suspended in the air, but When he returned backwards he lost his balance and fell to the ground.

His body flipped in the air and unfortunately his head received the blow. In videos from those present, it can be seen that The Huila native remained motionless on the ground under the shouts of the public.

Although his companions ran to his aid and tried to revive him, they finally carried him out of the premises. The man was apparently already dead.

The moment of the tightrope accident

The shocking videos of the unfortunate event have been replicated in Europe and Colombia.

The cries of the children and the screams of their parents clearly show the concern and desperation of the moment. It is even observed that one of their acquaintances cries upon seeing their lifeless body.

‘I can’t believe what’s happening’

So many plans and goals that we had to accomplish and you left

“You don’t know the void you’ve left in my life and in my heart, an immense sadness. I can’t believe what’s happening. So many plans and goals that we had to accomplish and you’re gone. You left me with great pain. I thank God for having come into my life and I am grateful for every moment we shared. I’m going to miss you, my love,” lamented Adriana, his wife, when announcing the news to her friends and family.

The 44-year-old artist is remembered by his friends as a passionate and dedicated man, who from the age of 17 showed great skills in acrobatics.

He started out in the Mongolian Circus Association. He worked as an acrobat and death balloon rider at the Monte Carlo Circus and then moved to Russia to expand his talent and knowledge.

His family is now seeking support to repatriate his body and be able to say goodbye to the artist in his hometown in the company of his mother and sisters.

“Rest in peace,” “We will miss you,” family members said.

For now, Russian authorities are investigating the case to assess the security measures and medical care provided by the famous circus.

