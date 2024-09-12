After their exultant victory over Argentina, on the eighth date of the South American qualifiers, Colombia will face Bolivia on October 10 in El Alto. It will be a difficult match due to the altitude, 4,150 meters above sea level, but the ‘tricolor’ will have an advantage.

Colombia will arrive at the ninth round of the World Cup qualifiers in the United States, Mexico and Canada in second place in the standings with 16 points behind Argentina.

Bolivia, for its part, climbed to eighth place with 9 points after its two victories over Venezuela (at home) and Chile (away). Before that fantastic double, the team from the highlands had only one victory and five defeats.

He lost his starting goalkeeper



Although they will face the only team that is undefeated in the qualifiers and that just defeated the current world champion and Copa America champion, the Bolivians are confident of defeating the Colombians in less than a month. This optimism is based on the 4,150 meters of height of the El Alto stadiumwhere literally any rival ‘drowns’. Venezuela was easily given four goals.

However, Colombia will have an unexpected advantage. In their away win in Chile, Bolivia lost their first-choice goalkeeper Carlos Lampe to injury and will have to face the ‘tricolor’ with their second goalkeeper.

AME7912. SANTIAGO (CHILE), 09/10/2024.- Carlos Lampe of Bolivia was injured this Tuesday, in a South American qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup between Chile and Bolivia at the Julio Martínez Prádanos National Stadium in Santiago (Chile). EFE/ Elvis González Photo:EFE Share

Lampe broke the Achilles heel of his left foot when he tried unsuccessfully to clear a ball in front of striker Eduardo Vargas, who easily scored the only goal for the Australes. Vargas’ attitude was criticised for lack of fair play, but he explained that at that moment it was impossible to know the severity of the goalkeeper’s injury.

According to the medical team of the Bolivian National Team, the goalkeeper of the Bolívar club could be out of action for six to eight months.

The significance of Lampe not being against Colombia lies in the fact that He is one of the Bolivian players who has faced the ‘tricolor’even though things have not gone well for him. The goalkeeper has played four matches against Colombia, in which he has conceded six goals. The most recent game was on June 15, a friendly in the United States, which ended 3-0 in favor of Colombia.

Lampe would be replaced by Guillermo Viscarra, who took Lampe’s place due to his injury against Chile and did not do badly at all. Viscarra played 45 minutes against Colombia, precisely in that preparatory game.

