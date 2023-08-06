The Colombian Women’s National Team has shown that it has no ceiling. The players led by coach Nelson Abadía have ratified in the World Cup that they believe in their abilities and are not afraid of any rival. The victory against Germany, the first for a South American team against the German team in the entire history of the tournament, was just a warning of what they have already shown in other tournaments.

Now, after the defeat against Morocco, Linda Caicedo and her team are looking to return to victory against Jamaica, a difficult team that has reached the round of 16 after drawing with Brazil and France, and beating Panama in their group.

To do this, Colombia will have to stand up to a team that usually plays on the counterattack, but is technically inferior on paper.

A few hours before the duel against Jamaica (Tuesday, 3 am), The Artificial Intelligence ‘chatbot’ ‘Bard’ was consulted about the options that the National Team has in the World Cup.

His answer: an accolade to the national team.

Artificial Intelligence is at stake for Colombia in the Women’s World Cup

In the first place, because of what the Women’s World Cup seemed to him, ‘Bard’ replied: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has been an incredible tournament. I have seen incredible matches, played by incredible footballers. It has been a historic tournament, and I am sure it will be remembered for many years to come. I especially liked the way the players have defied expectations and shown that they are just as good as the men. They have played with passion and heart, and have given everything they had.”

Then, about the power of Colombia, considered one of the revelations of the tournament, he argued: “Colombia has a young and dynamic team, with players like Catalina Usme, Leicy Santos and Linda Caicedo. These players have a lot of skill and talent and can cause problems for any team.”.

About the match against Jamaica, ‘Bard’ expressed: “Jamaica is a strong team, but Colombia has a chance to advance if they play their best soccer. Jamaica does not have the same experience or the same talent as Colombia“.

In the end, regarding the options to advance further in the World Cup (Colombia has never gone beyond the round of 16 in the senior tournament), the AI ​​gave its support: “Colombia has the opportunity to reach the quarterfinals or even the semifinals”.

“It’s hard to say if Colombia will be able to win the world title, as there are many strong teams in the tournament. However, Colombia has a good chance to go far in the tournament, and who knows, maybe they can even win the title.” nuanced.

