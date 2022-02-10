Colombia, worse than the United States, Mexico and Senegal in the Fifa ranking

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Photo: Miguel Bautista
The tricolor is in 19th place in the latest version of the ranking of world teams.
February 10, 2022, 06:36 AM
After the defeats against Peru and Argentina for the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, The Colombian National Team is not having its best moment.
On the verge of elimination and without a fixed course, Reinaldo Rueda’s team entrusts itself to the possibilities of mathematics to reach the greatest event in global football.
The lack of goal of the national team It is presented as the situation to remedy because, with seven online games without scoring, Colombia is experiencing its worst streak in the history of qualifying.
Now, to the complex reality of the team, the portrait that gives la International Federation of Associated Football (Fifa) of the situation of the national team in its selection ranking.
The FIFA Ranking
According to the version that Fifa published of its ranking this Thursday, Colombia’s bad moment is explained in its current position in the list: 19.
According to this indicator, which evaluates the performance of the teams with a score, the National Team would be in a worse level than countries with less soccer tradition, such as U.S.
February 10, 2022, 06:36 AM
