The second event of the year for Para Swimming ended with a flourish. With the closing of competitions this Sunday, the national delegation won a total of ten golds, eight silvers and seven bronzes in the Berlin World Series.

The closing figures of the contest were, with the gold, Moisés Fuentes in the 200m breaststroke SB4 and Sara Vargas in the juniors of the 50m butterfly S6 and 100m backstroke S6.



Natalia Prada (200m breaststroke SB7), Nelson Crispín (200m medley S6) and Esteban García (100m backstroke S14) won silver.



Equally, Third place on this day went to Sara Vargas and Darlín Romero in the 50m butterfly S6 and S5 respectively.



In Berlin, the nationals achieved 20 national records, one of the Americas and four world records.

Last day

For the closing date of the Para Swimming World Series in Berlinthe competitions began this Sunday around 6:00 am (Colombia time) with the qualifying tests and two finals.

The first medals of the day went to Moisés Fuentes and Natalia Prada in the 200m breaststroke. Fuentes was first in his test with a time of 33:36.38, while Prada was second taking silver with a time of 3:39.88.

Minutes later, the junior Para athletes Sara Vargas and Juan Esteban García took gold and silver in the 100m of their categories S6 and S14, respectively. Vargas marking 1:29.02 and García 1:07.26.

For its part, Tokyo 2020 medalist Nelson Crispin was silver in the 200m medley SM6 after placing second in 2:40, 25.





Later, the “wonder girl” of the pools, Sara Vargas, was a double medalist in the 50m butterfly event. In the open category, Sara was third with a time of 38.39, while in the junior category, Sara won gold.

During the same test, Darlín Romero took the bronze in the S5 class with a time of 54.73.

the medals

Open Category Medals

Gold

Carlos Daniel Serrano -100m breaststroke (world record)

Moises Fuentes – 200m breaststroke (national record)

Silver

Carlos Daniel Serrano-100m butterfly (world record) and 50m breaststroke (world record)

Nelson Crispín – 100m freestyle (Americas record) and 200m medley

Natalia Prada – 200m breaststroke (national record)

Bronze

Nelson Crispin – 100m breaststroke

Moisés Fuentes – 50m breaststroke (world record) and 200m breaststroke

Sara Vargas – 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly

Youth Category Medals

Gold

Sara Vargas – 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke (national record) and 100m breaststroke

Juan Esteban García – 200m freestyle (national record), 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle (national record)

Silver

Juan Esteban García – 100m backstroke and 400m freestyle (national record)

Sharit Yunque- 100m freestyle

Bronze

Sharit Yunque- 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle (national record)

Darlin Romero – 50m butterfly