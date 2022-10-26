Colombia women’s U-17 team: when and against whom does the final play

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia vs. Nigeria
Colombian Football Federation
Colombia vs. Nigeria
Carlos Paniagua’s team defeated Nigeria in the semi-final of the tournament.
October 26, 2022, 11:07 AM
Colombia is still celebrating the passage to a historic final in the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India. The National Team qualified after defeating Nigeria 6-5 in shots from the penalty spot.
Colombia began the tournament with a 1-0 loss against Spain, but then managed to defeat China and Mexico in the group stage and Tanzania in the quarterfinals for the best performance by a National Team in history.
“We want to dedicate this to an entire country, first of all to the Virgin Mary Help of Christians, to our Lord who gave us wisdom to guide this group,” team coach Carlos Paniagua told Gol Caracol.
Colombia’s rival is not yet known. The other semifinal is played at this time, between Spain and Germany, in Goa.
The Spanish defend the title won in 2018 in this category. It should be remembered that the World Cup could not be played in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.
After beating Colombia in the first match, Spain lost 2-1 to Mexico, but then qualified by beating China 1-0. In the quarterfinals, they beat Japan 2-1.
For its part, Germany had a perfect campaign in the group stage, beating Nigeria 2-1, Chile 6-0 and New Zealand 3-1, and in the semifinals they got rid of Brazil, whom they defeated 2-0.
The U-17 World Cup final will be played on Sunday at 9:30 in the morning, Colombian time.
