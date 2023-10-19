The Colombia women’s team will begin its preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the vast majority of the base of the team that reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Angelo Marsiglia, coach in charge of the team, put together a list of 23 players for the two friendly matches that will be played in the United States, on October 26 in Sandy (Utah) and on the 29th of the same month, in San Diego (California).

Two of the players who were in the World Cup are not part of the squad, both due to injury: Catalina Usme, the team’s historic scorer, and Diana Carolina Ospina, the two from América de Cali, who suffered physical problems during the women’s Copa Libertadores.

Replacing Usme and Ospina, Marsiglia called Yisela Cuesta, from Ferroviaria de Brasil, and Ingrid Guerra, from Atlético Mineiro.

Despite his extraordinary level in the continental tournament, Yoreli Rincón, Atlético Nacional player, was once again ignored by the National Team’s coaching staff. He has not appeared in the team since the 2018 Copa América.

The team will gather in Bogotá starting October 20.

List of those called up for the Colombian women’s national team

Archers: Catalina Pérez (Werder Bremen, Germany), Natalia Giraldo (America), Sandra Sepúlveda (Medellín).

Defenses: Ana María Guzmán (Bayern Munich, Germany), Ángela Barón (Nacional), Carolina Arias (Santa Fe), Daniela Arias (America), Daniela Caracas (Espanyol, Spain), Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton, England), Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad , Spain), Mónica Ramos (Gremio, Brazil).

Midfielders: Gabriela Huertas (Santa Fe), Daniela Montoya (Nacional), Lady Andrade (Real Brasilia, Brazil), Leicy Santos (Atlético de Madrid), Lorena Bedoya (Real Brasilia, Brazil), Marcela Restrepo (Nacional), María Camila Reyes (Santa Faith).

Front: Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Spain), Elexa Bahr (America), Ingrid Guerra (Atlético Mineiro, Brazil), Ivonne Chacón (Valencia, Spain), Yisela Cuesta (Ferroviaria, Brazil).

