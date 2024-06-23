The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) announced that their women’s teams will play a friendly duel as a prelude to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Colombia Friendly

The commitment will take place within the framework of the FIFA dates scheduled from July 8 to 16 and as part of the Women’s big farewell ahead of the players’ trip to the ‘City of Light’.

Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme

The most recent meeting between Colombia and Ecuador happened on August 7, 2022, during the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina played in our country. That time, the nationals celebrated the 2-1 victory with goals frome Mayra Ramírez (30′) and Linda Caicedo (45′)

Currently, those led by Angelo Marsiglia have accumulated four microcycles of preparation and eight international friendlies, which have left a balance of six victories in eight games. The Women’s team started the year with the national microcycle with local players.

Catalina Usme

Subsequently, they gathered in February for the Gold Cup where they faced the Panama (6-0), Brazil (0-1), Puerto Rico (2-0) and the United States (0-3) National Teams, played on American soil. . There the Colombians reached the Quarterfinals.

Then, in March, the National Team faced its counterparts from Mexico and Guatemala through the corresponding FIFA window, winning both matches (1-0 and 3-0, respectively). And their most recent competition took place in Barquisimeto against the Venezuelan National Team, where they won 2-0 and 3-0.

Programming

Now, the Colombians are preparing to face this new challenge against the ‘Tri’. The national teams will face each other next Thursday, July 13 at the Jaime Morón stadium in the city of Cartagena at 4:00 pm

SPORTS WITH FCF

