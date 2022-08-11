Thursday, August 11, 2022
Colombia women’s team: when will you play again in the U-20 World Cup?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2022
in Sports
Germany vs. Colombia

Gisela Robledo (right), in action against Germany.

Photo:

Ezekiel Becerra. AFP

Gisela Robledo (right), in action against Germany.

Carlos Paniagua’s team gave the surprise by defeating Germany in their debut.

The Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team He gave one of the great surprises of the World Cup in Costa Rica, by defeating Germany, three times winner of the contest, in his first appearance.

The 1-0 victory, with a score of Mariana Munoz, it gives the team an important boost to try to match the only Colombian performance in the World Cup in this category. In 2010, the team reached the semifinals.

Mexico, the next rival of the Colombian National Team

Now, Colombia is preparing its second match in this tournament, in which it will face Mexico, which qualified for this World Cup as runner-up in the Concacaf qualifier, behind the United States.

Mexico and New Zealand drew 1-1 in the second match of group B. Despite their dominance and number of scoring opportunities, the Aztecs could not overcome their rival.

The goals of the match, played at the Alejandro Morera Soto stadium in Alajuela, were scored by Anette Vázquez (45) for Mexico and Carol Cazares (31 own goal) for New Zealand.

Colombia

Time and TV of the match between Colombia and Mexico

The match between Colombia and Mexico is scheduled for this Saturday, starting at 5 in the afternoon, local time (6 pm in our country), at the National Stadium in San José.

The game will be broadcast by the main signal of Canal Caracol, by RCN HD2 and by DirecTV Sports. It can also be seen through the Fifa + application.

Before, at 12 noon in Colombia, Germany and New Zealand will play, in the second presentation of both teams in the tournament.

SPORTS

