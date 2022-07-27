Colombia women’s team: when does the Copa América final play?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia celebrates its passage to the final of the Women's America's Cup.
Raul Grove. AFP
Colombia celebrates its passage to the final of the women’s Copa América.
The team led by Nelson Abadía will seek an unprecedented title against Brazil.
July 26, 2022, 10:56 PM
Colombia qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating Argentina 1-0 this Monday in the semifinals of the Copa América, in Bucaramanga.
A goal by Linda Caicedo in the 63rd gave joy to an undefeated team that had thousands of fans at the Alfonso López stadium as squires.
“We are happy to return to the World Cup and to the Olympics (…) it is great what our players are doing for women’s football and for our country”, the Colombian DT said at a press conference after the game
Nelson Abbey.
When will the duel for the title against Brazil be?
Colombia already has a rival for the final. The great favorite and champion of eight of the nine editions of the women’s Copa América, Brazil, beat Paraguay 2-0 on Tuesday and thus achieved passage to the last match of the tournament.
The final game for the title will be played this Saturday, starting at 7 pm, at the Alfonso López stadium. It will be broadcast by Directv Sports, Win Sports +, Señal Colombia and regional channels.
This has been the duels between Colombia and Brazil
Colombia and Brazil have met six times in the women’s Copa América. The balance is five wins for the ‘canarinha’ and a single draw.
That equality occurred on September 28, 2014, on the last date of the final home run of the Cup that was played in Ecuador. That result gave the title to Brazil and assured Colombia the second place, to qualify for the 2015 World Cup in Canada and the 2016 Rio Olympics.
SPORTS
July 26, 2022, 10:56 PM
