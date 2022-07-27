Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia women’s team: when does the Copa América final play?

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Colombia vs. Argentina

Colombia celebrates its passage to the final of the Women’s America’s Cup.

Photo:

Raul Grove. AFP

Colombia celebrates its passage to the final of the women’s Copa América.

The team led by Nelson Abadía will seek an unprecedented title against Brazil.

Colombia qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating Argentina 1-0 this Monday in the semifinals of the Copa América, in Bucaramanga.

A goal by Linda Caicedo in the 63rd gave joy to an undefeated team that had thousands of fans at the Alfonso López stadium as squires.

See also  Check out which were the most used banking apps in Brazil in 2021


“We are happy to return to the World Cup and to the Olympics (…) it is great what our players are doing for women’s football and for our country”, the Colombian DT said at a press conference after the game
Nelson Abbey.

When will the duel for the title against Brazil be?

Colombia already has a rival for the final. The great favorite and champion of eight of the nine editions of the women’s Copa América, Brazil, beat Paraguay 2-0 on Tuesday and thus achieved passage to the last match of the tournament.

The final game for the title will be played this Saturday, starting at 7 pm, at the Alfonso López stadium. It will be broadcast by Directv Sports, Win Sports +, Señal Colombia and regional channels.

This has been the duels between Colombia and Brazil

Colombia and Brazil have met six times in the women’s Copa América. The balance is five wins for the ‘canarinha’ and a single draw.

Brazil vs. Colombia

Yoreli Rincón, in action against Brazil, in the 2014 Copa América.

Photo:

Efe – Archive THE TIME

That equality occurred on September 28, 2014, on the last date of the final home run of the Cup that was played in Ecuador. That result gave the title to Brazil and assured Colombia the second place, to qualify for the 2015 World Cup in Canada and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

See also  Juve, the plan for the defense of the future: Bonucci, the renewals, the transfer market

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #womens #team #Copa #América #final #play

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Gazprom cut supplies via Nord Stream to 20 percent of capacity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.