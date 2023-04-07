Colombia women’s team vs. France: time and where to watch on TV

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo
They meet this Friday in a friendly match prior to the World Cup.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Linda Caicedofrom Real Madrid, along with five other players, make up the sextet of Colombian soccer players who are active in the Spanish soccer championship who will be present in the two friendly matches that Colombia will play this April against France and Italy, prior to the World Cup this summer .
(You may be interested: Linda Caicedo, world sensation: receives a new trophy for her great 2022)
This sextet is made up of defensemen Daniela Caracas (Espanyol) and Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad); the midfielder Marcela Restrepo (DUX Logroño); and forwards Ivonne Chacón (Valencia), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid) and Mayra Ramírez (Levante).
These two friendly commitments in Europe are considered important for the Colombian team to evaluate their ‘setting up’ for the World Cup, since they are measured against two powerful teams that will also be in the 2023 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand, from July 20 to August 20.
So,
Where to watch on TV
Colombia and France will face each other starting at 2:10 pm The match will be broadcast on TV through Canal Caracol HD2 and online through Golcaracol.com.
SPORTS
