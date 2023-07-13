The Women’s World Cup is about to start, next July 20, and the Colombia selection prepares at full speed for his debut in the tournament.

(You may be interested in: Colombian women’s team: odyssey of the trip to the world cup by an airline)

Colombia, who arrived in Australia in two groups, is training this week and this Friday morning they will have a preparation match against Ireland.

His World Cup debut will be on July 24 against South Korea.

Matches on TV

Colombia women’s team.

The group phase of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup can be seen through Canal Caracol, on its main signal and on the HD2 signal, as well as on RCN.

In addition, all the World Cup matches can be seen through the DirecTV (Dsports) signal.

Colombia vs. South Korea

monday july 24

9:00 pm (Colombian time):

DSports, DGO, Caracol and RCN.

Colombia vs. Germany

Sunday July 30

4:30 a.m. (Colombian time)

DSports, DGO, Caracol and RCN.

Colombia vs. Morocco

Thursday August 3

5:00 a.m. (Colombian time)

DSports, DGO, Caracol TV and RCN TV.

Gol Caracol clarifies that 6 games of the round of 16 will be broadcast, 4 games of the quarterfinals, the two semifinals and the grand final.

“The 20 matches of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 World Cup will be seen on www.golcaracol.com and we will timely report the games that will be broadcast on the main signal of Caracol Televisión and on Caracol HD2,” the channel says.

SPORTS

More sports news