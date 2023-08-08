Colombia will meet England again in a women’s World Cup, eight years after their first duel and now, for a greater instance: to get among the four best teams in the tournament.

The only precedent between these two teams dates back to 2015, when they met in the last match of the group stage of the World Cup in Canada. England won 2-1, with goals from Karen Carney, after 15 minutes, and Fara Williams, at 38. Lady Andrade scored at 90+4.

Lady Andrade already marked England in 2015.

The reigning European champions secured their ticket to the World Cup quarterfinals on Monday by winning a 4-2 penalty shootout against Nigeria, after finishing the game with a goalless draw and one less player on the field of play.

Qualifying became more uphill for England with the expulsion of Lauren James, the top scorer for the English team and a key player for the team. This prevents him from playing the quarterfinal match against Colombia.

The English won all three of their matches in the group stage. They went through some slogs in their first two outings, narrowly beating Haiti and Denmark 1-0 each time.

However, England’s offense came into its own at the close of that stage of the tournament, in which they overcame China, 6-1, to finally win the group.

England’s milestones in the Women’s World Cup

England have already been semi-finalists in the Women’s World Cup twice: at Canada 2015 they achieved their best performance, finishing third. She lost in the semifinals against Japan and beat Germany 1-0 for third place.

Four years later, in France, the English again reached the penultimate stage, in which they lost 2-1 against the United States, who won that World Cup, and then Sweden took third place from them, defeating them by the same score.

The duel between Colombia and England will be played in Sydney on Saturday, starting at 8:30 pm local time (5:30 am Colombian time).

