Sometimes, what gives more meaning to victories is suffering. Without anguish one does not enjoy the same. Colombia went through the roulette of penalties, the worst drama in football, so that their victory would have more – more? – epic. It is on this stage that the heroines rise: like the archer who stretches out her brave hands to reach glory, like the player who fails to collect her to invoke the feat, like the others who executed with precision in order not to miss out on reaching the U-17 World Cup final.

This women’s team goes for more, because this team does not want half joys. It is already making history: for the first time a Colombian soccer team will play for a world title. How did they do it?

1. Ambition and humility:

Juana Ortega, goal scorer for Colombia.

Those words are mixed as if they were two scorers. This team has that. He arrived at the World Cup with a winning mentality that is admirable. They do not look up at the rival, they are not docile, they do not feel less. No. This team looks each opponent in the eye and tells them, ‘we are Colombia and we go for everything‘. But they are humble, understand the term as a team that does not get bigger, that does not win before winning, that keeps its head tight on its neck.

2. The fight of the Amazons:

In each game these players have made a cult of sweat. They don’t spare a drop, they spread it all over the court. You have to see them in every ball, in every adversity, how they run! They have played 5 games and their bodies are exhausted, but they hide it by running more: they are well prepared physically. They faced two African rivals and went head-to-head, body to body, back to back, knee to knee. They are not players that the wind takes away. They’re strong. They are warriors. they are amazons.

3. Tactical order:

Colombia women’s U-17 team. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

In victories mistakes are hidden under the rug. What stands out is what is impeccable, and what is impeccable in this team is that it almost always has order, assigned tasks; tasks completed. It is a team with life, which mutates according to the circumstances; If Linda Caicedo is surrounded by lions, her companions make twice as much effort. Because they know the art of playing collectively. This Colombia plays beautifully at times, it generates empty spaces, it has speed, and if things get complicated, they turn the tactical order in a squad order.

4. Cute, Cute, Cute:

Linda Caicedo celebrates Colombia’s second goal against Costa Rica. Photo: John Paul Wheel. TIME

Every team must have its star that lights the way, and if that star shines like a sun, then the possibility of victory is more generous. Colombia is grateful that he was born in his land Linda Caycedo, the soccer player who makes soccer mischievous; she is the one who has goals hidden in her shoes, the one who opens the way with her talent. She has 4 goals. She took her penalty with a coldness that betrayed not a hint of nerves. Linda has been blocked, they have cornered her in a pack, and she always escapes from it. And that she has played part of the world beaten. Linda is at the highest level.

5. Paniagua, the brain:

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Behind each movement is the coach, who has shown knowledge, exhaustive study of the rivals, an ability to make the right change at the right time. Carlos Paniagua designs the plan that your team fully complies with. Maneuver and your team adapts. Paniagua, father of the blackboard, created a family that plays soccer and wins.

