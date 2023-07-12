Colombia women’s team starts engines: this is how it prepares in Sydney for the World Cup

The Colombia women’s team already with the complete group in Sydney, he gets ready for his participation in the Australia and New Zealand World Cup.

The national team had its first practice with the full squad this Wednesday, after the team traveled from Colombia in two groups.

Colombia gets ready for the World Cup

Colombia women’s team.

technical director nelson abbey He had practice with the 23 players called up. The practice was carried out in the Wanderers Football Park and, according to the Colombian Football Federation, it was focused on tactical work and movements in both defense and attack.

“The Colombia Women’s National Team de Mayores is already present with all its players in Sydney (Australia). The 23 summoned trained together this Wednesday, July 12, at the Wanderers Football Park. The practice was carried out normally, carrying out tactical work in reduced spaces, movements both in defense and attack, and concluding with finishing exercises in the area,” reported the Federation.

The Colombia selection will debut next Monday, July 24 against South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Colombia will previously have two preparation matches. This Friday, July 14, at 5:00 am (Colombian time), against the Republic of Ireland. On Sunday they will play against China.

