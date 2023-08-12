“We came to win the World Cup.” Not to Germany, not to Jamaica. The 2023 Women’s World Cup. It is Catalina Usme’s phrase that sounds and resonates in the country and especially in the heads of her teammates, those who need all of her cold head to the historic challenge for the women’s Colombian National Team: lift the World Cup.

They don’t want to settle for less. And they don’t have to. They have already proven in four previous games that they have talent, sacrifice and an ambition the size of the country that today dreams of them to aim for the greater good, for the feat, for a feat that will be written if and only if England is beaten this Saturday , the very tough rival that luck put on the road to the quarterfinals.

He is the European champion, one of the few favorites still in the race, he is a powerhouse and thrives on a Premier League that, from a distance, is envy. But he faces the South American runner-up, who in this Cup could only be violated through penalties, who has some real gladiators when it comes to defending himself and a dangerous band of ‘players’ when he dares to attack.

“Our dream is seven games, we go with measure, our feet on the ground, believing that anything is possible,” said Jorelyn Carabalí, still singing with happiness after the victory against Jamaica (1-0). The only thing that cannot happen is to believe that, since the first qualification to the quarterfinals in a World Cup was achieved, the duty is done. An ocean is missing to put that approval. Then you have to play it, responsibly but without betraying yourself.

Colombia women’s team: team that wins…

The question is whether it is worth making many changes, depending on the demands of an opponent who plays with three in the background and uses four midfielders to cover the width of the field.

And the answer is no. Two, at most. An almost forced adjustment is Manuela Vanegas, who returns to her left-back position. But the surprise that the coach was going to give in Melbourne with the substitution of Daniela Montoya should be left now because he needs it in this game.

More than a ‘gamebreaker’ like Ospina, this time she needs to add to the strong brand an ability to connect with the attackers, leave them one on one and, in the worst case, finish off herself with her mid-range.

It could happen that Linda Caicedo plays a role of bait this time, as against Jamaica: that she leaves her zone to drag brands, knowing that they are going to suffocate her, that they will go for her in a herd and that will force her to get rid of the ball quickly and occupy spaces with intelligence. It is the cost paid by whoever wants to call himself a ‘star’.

It’s an important game, but hardly just a game. You have to put it in perspective and play it. Because there is how and there is with whom. Nigeria believed it and was able to hit the ball on penalties. Colombia, without going through that anguish, has an even key. The result will dictate judgment.

Jenny Gamez

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO and Futbolred

Sydney (Australia)

