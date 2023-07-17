Monday, July 17, 2023
Colombia women’s team, ready for the World Cup: this was their friendly vs. China

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia women's team, ready for the World Cup: this was their friendly vs. China

Colombia women's team

Colombia women’s team.

Colombia women’s team.

Nelson Abadía’s team completed its last preparation game in Oceania.

The Colombian women’s team closed its preparation before the World Cup, which begins on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, with a tie. Nelson Abadía’s team drew 2-2 with China in their last friendly game, after the suspension of the penultimate game, against Ireland.

Colombia, ready for the World Cup

Daniela Montoya, Sandra Sepúlveda, Catalina Usme, Diana Ospina and Lady Andrade.

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Colombia arrived at the game against China, champion of the last Asian Cup, with the illusion of adding minutes of filming, after the failed friendly against Ireland days ago.

For this opportunity, the game was again behind closed doors. As it became known, references such as Daniela Montoya, Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme were participants from the beginning.

Colombia’s goals, reported the Colombian Football Federation, came thanks to an own goal from the rivals, at minute 29, and a goal from striker Catalina Usme, at 45′.

(You can read: Colombia vs. Ireland: shocking details of the scandal in which the friendly ended).

Colombia debuts in the World Cup on July 24, against South Korea, at 9 pm

More news

SPORTS

