Colombia women’s team, ready for the World Cup: this was their friendly vs. China

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia women’s team.
Colombia women’s team.
Nelson Abadía’s team completed its last preparation game in Oceania.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
The Colombian women’s team closed its preparation before the World Cup, which begins on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, with a tie. Nelson Abadía’s team drew 2-2 with China in their last friendly game, after the suspension of the penultimate game, against Ireland.
Colombia, ready for the World Cup
Colombia arrived at the game against China, champion of the last Asian Cup, with the illusion of adding minutes of filming, after the failed friendly against Ireland days ago.
For this opportunity, the game was again behind closed doors. As it became known, references such as Daniela Montoya, Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme were participants from the beginning.
Colombia’s goals, reported the Colombian Football Federation, came thanks to an own goal from the rivals, at minute 29, and a goal from striker Catalina Usme, at 45′.
(You can read: Colombia vs. Ireland: shocking details of the scandal in which the friendly ended).
Colombia debuts in the World Cup on July 24, against South Korea, at 9 pm
More news
SPORTS
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #womens #team #ready #World #Cup #friendly #China
Leave a Reply