France, as planned, and Jamaica, surprisingly, qualified for the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, this Wednesday.

The French finished in first place in the group by beating Panama 6-3 and finish with seven points.

Jamaica, for its part, surprised Brazil in Melbourne with an extraordinary defensive approach and, with a 0-0 draw, finished second in the zone, with five points.

From that group, the F, come the possible rivals of the Colombian National Team, which this Friday will seek qualification when it faces Morocco in Perth. Those led by Nelson Abadía are the leaders of group H, with six points.

A victory or a tie will give Colombia the first place in the zone and thus, the next rival would be Jamaica, on Tuesday at 3 am in the Rectangular stadium, in Melbourne.

If the Colombians finish in second place in the group, their rival would be France. That match will also be played on Tuesday, but at 6 am Colombia time, in Adelaide.

Background

Colombia has faced Jamaica twice in the last 15 years. On July 23, 2018, at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, they lost 2-1, with goals from Chinyelu Asher and Joldy Brown. Isabella Echeverri discounted.

The revenge was at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, when Colombia won 2-0, with two goals from Leicy Santos. Colombia has faced the other possible rival, France, four times. They only beat them once, but it was the team’s loudest win until Sunday against Germany: 2-0, at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, with goals from Lady Andrade and Catalina Usme.

Two of those meetings were at the Olympic Games: at London 2012, the French won 1-0. with a goal from Elodie Thomis, and in Rio 2016, it was beaten 4-0, with an own goal from Carolina Arias and goals from Eugene Le Sommer, Camille Abily and Amel Majri.

On April 7, France thrashed Colombia 5-2 in Clermont-Ferrand. That day Delphine Cascarino and Eugene Le Sommer scored doubles and Grace Geyoro scored the fifth. Daniela Arias and Catalina Usme had initially scored for a 0-2 that later turned into a defeat.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

