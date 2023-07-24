Colombia’s debut in the Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand is drawing near, which will be this Monday, July 24, at 9 pm (Colombian time). The tricolor, directed by Nelson Abadía, has already defined its starting team and it would be the same with the one worked in recent friendlies.

Colombia expects to have a good start in the orbital meeting facing South Korea.

The probable alignment of Colombia against South Korea

Colombia would not present major variations regarding the teams it chose in the last preparation friendlies. In the goal they would keep Catalina Pérez, with an outstanding performance in the Copa América, and the defensive zone would keep Carolina Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Arias and Manuela Vanegas (central defender who also plays as a left winger).

They would be in the midfield, the captain Daniela Montoya and Lorena Bedoya, responsible for the containment and destruction of the rival’s offensive game. The creative Leicy Santos will be the one who, with good handling of the ball and precision in the passes, supplies the attackers with balls and puts the rival defense in trouble. She comes in with a good assist record.

Accompanying the ’10’ and open on the sides, two talented attackers would appear: Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo, present and future of the tricolor. One is the historic scorer and the other is the Colombian jewel, called to be a revelation player in the tournament.

As an area hunter I would be Mayra Ramireza center forward who has already left pleasant sensations in the Cup, making water for the rival defenses, taking advantage of her speed, power and physical prowess.

Abadía’s starting eleven would only have one change compared to the Copa América final against Brazil. The right back Carolina Arias would appear in place of Mónica Ramos, a natural center back who was improvised in the position. The rest of the payroll would be the same. By the way, that was the team that wore the tricolor against China, in the last friendly.

