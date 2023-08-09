Wednesday, August 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia women’s team: players who “cannot” receive yellow vs. England

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia women’s team: players who “cannot” receive yellow vs. England

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

Colombia wins and qualifies: Historic, to the quarterfinals! #Shorts | TimeColombia is in the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

In the World Cup, the rules are clear. And the risk of a yellow card would affect a future semifinal.

Colombia achieved a historic qualification to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup after defeating Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesdaya team that had not conceded a goal in the tournament, while France thrashed Morocco 4-0 to advance to the next round.

See also  Colombia puts France in trouble: see the goals of Arias and Usme

(Colombian National Team: millionaire prize for its best participation in the Women’s World Cup).

The Europeans will face co-hosts Australia in the quarterfinals, while the South Americans will try to make history against England.

It is the first time that Colombia has reached the third round in a tournament greater than
women’s soccer, and will now face England, a favorite to lift the cup, next Saturday in Sydney.

Players ‘not suitable for one more yellow card’

Colombia women’s team

Colombia is the only Conmebol team that is still alive in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealandand Jamaica was the last Concacaf team in the tournament.

“It is a patriotic pride, a regional pride, it is knowing that we are worthy representatives of Colombia, of South America, we remain as the team that represents America and that is pleasant for us as a coaching staff,” said coach Nelson Abadía.

And, with the aim of playing all seven games, there are five players who, if they receive a yellow card, would miss a future semifinal:catalina perez
Lorraine Bedoya
Caroline Arias
Diana Ospina
Daniela Arias

See also  Porsche Supercup | Marvin Klein conquers Zandvoort

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #womens #team #players #receive #yellow #England

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
European scientists: July is the hottest month ever in the world

European scientists: July is the hottest month ever in the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result