Colombia women’s team: players who “cannot” receive yellow vs. England

In the World Cup, the rules are clear. And the risk of a yellow card would affect a future semifinal.
Colombia achieved a historic qualification to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup after defeating Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesdaya team that had not conceded a goal in the tournament, while France thrashed Morocco 4-0 to advance to the next round.
(Colombian National Team: millionaire prize for its best participation in the Women’s World Cup).
The Europeans will face co-hosts Australia in the quarterfinals, while the South Americans will try to make history against England.
It is the first time that Colombia has reached the third round in a tournament greater than
women’s soccer, and will now face England, a favorite to lift the cup, next Saturday in Sydney.
Players ‘not suitable for one more yellow card’
Colombia is the only Conmebol team that is still alive in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealandand Jamaica was the last Concacaf team in the tournament.
“It is a patriotic pride, a regional pride, it is knowing that we are worthy representatives of Colombia, of South America, we remain as the team that represents America and that is pleasant for us as a coaching staff,” said coach Nelson Abadía.
And, with the aim of playing all seven games, there are five players who, if they receive a yellow card, would miss a future semifinal:catalina perez
Lorraine Bedoya
Caroline Arias
Diana Ospina
Daniela Arias
