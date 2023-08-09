Colombia women’s team: players who “cannot” receive yellow vs. England

Colombia achieved a historic qualification to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup after defeating Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesdaya team that had not conceded a goal in the tournament, while France thrashed Morocco 4-0 to advance to the next round.

The Europeans will face co-hosts Australia in the quarterfinals, while the South Americans will try to make history against England.

It is the first time that Colombia has reached the third round in a tournament greater than

women’s soccer, and will now face England, a favorite to lift the cup, next Saturday in Sydney.

Colombia is the only Conmebol team that is still alive in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealandand Jamaica was the last Concacaf team in the tournament.

“It is a patriotic pride, a regional pride, it is knowing that we are worthy representatives of Colombia, of South America, we remain as the team that represents America and that is pleasant for us as a coaching staff,” said coach Nelson Abadía.

