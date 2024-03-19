The organization of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games announced this Tuesday the format of the draw for the soccer competitions in the international competition.

The event in which the qualified teams will meet their rivals will take place this Wednesday, March 20 at 2:00 pm local time. The Colombian National Team will know which rivals it will face in the tournament.

A total of 12 women's and 16 men's teams will compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic football tournaments. The 12 women's teams will be divided into three groups of four, and the 16 men's teams will be divided into four groups of four. Match schedules for both tournaments will be available after the draw.

In the women's tournament, the first two in each group and the two best third-place finishers will advance to the knockout phase. In the men's competition, the first two in each group will advance to the knockout phase. From there, the competition follows a classic knockout format until the final decides the Olympic champions.

Qualified for the women's tournament

France (host)

United States (Concacaf World Champions)

Canada (Concacaf playoff winner)

Brazil (semifinalists of the Copa América Femenina)

Colombia (semifinalists of the Copa América Femenina)

New Zealand (winner of the OFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament)

Spain (UEFA Women's Nations League finalist)

Japan (AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament)

Australia (AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament)

Germany (winner of the UEFA Women's Nations League third place play-off)

Ten of the 12 teams in the women's competition have already obtained places to compete in the Games, and the remaining two are reserved for the winners of the CAF Women's Pre-Olympic Tournament to be held from April 1 to 9. Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia will compete for the last remaining places.

The men's and women's draw will take place on Wednesday, March 20 in Paris, France. The event will be broadcast live on FIFA.com.

