Monday, July 10, 2023
Colombia women’s team: odyssey of the trip to the world cup by an airline

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in Sports
Colombia women's team: odyssey of the trip to the world cup by an airline

Colombia women's team

Colombia women’s team.

Colombia women’s team.

They changed their flight, total disrespect.

The Colombia selection female began her journey to face the Australia and New Zealand World Cupbut it has not been the best start, since part of the group has had problems moving.

The first part of the team is already in World Cup territory and a second group was ready to start the trip, but there were problems on the part of the airline.
What happened

When they arrived at the airport Bogota The team was in for a big surprise, as the airline informed them that the flight schedule had changed.

The issue outraged the delegation, since the reason was that the airline sold some positions that the players were going to occupy on the plane.

“How horrible, the second group of players (11) from the women’s @FCFSeleccionCol who should travel at 3 pm today to Australia, venue of the World Cup, is at the Bogotá airport in trouble, because they changed their flight without prior notice. They will leave at 9 pm,” said the journalist on his social networks. Jose Alberto Ortiz.

And he added: “They did not respect first class seats and the airline did not report the changes. And they also gave only 5 seats to the players in first class, they sold the rest. Total disrespect.”
