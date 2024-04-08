The Colombia women's team, who is preparing to take part in the soccer tournament of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will be measured this Tuesday with its similar Guatemala, commitment that will be at 6 in the afternoon, Colombian time, and that will be held at the stadium Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey (United States).

The technician Angelo Marsiglia He hopes to be able to analyze his players much more in this match with a view to the maximum challenge on French territory.

The objective

We already know the great absence of Lorena Bedoya, the front-line midfielder who will not be in the game and will miss the Olympics due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Catalina Usme (left) celebrates with coach Angelo Marsiglia the winning goal against Mexico. Photo:Chandan Khanna. AFP

Colombia has just beaten Mexico, in a difficult friendly match, very complicated, but excellent for what the coach wants.

Catalina Usme He was the one who unbalanced everything after finishing entering the area in the 44th minute and putting the ball at an angle, very difficult for the Mexican goalkeeper.

Mayra Ramírez (right), in action against Mexico. Photo:AFP

The National Team has, in addition to Usme, the lead of Chelsea Mayra Ramirez as one of its greatest attractions for this commitment.

“We take these games very seriously. It is a shame what happened to Bedoya, I am sure he will recover,” said the coach.

Catalina Usme, in action against Mexico. Photo:Rich Storry. Getty Images/AFP

And he added: “I hope the group responds on the field. The team has shown determination and good behavior on the field, which helps us adjust our lines.”