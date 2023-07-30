Colombia achieved an epic 2-1 victory against Germany this Sunday in Sydney with a last-gasp goal, while Switzerland and Norway advanced to the round of 16 in the Women’s World Cup, from which one of the organizers, New Zealand, was knocked out.

The Colombian triumph over Germany leaves Nelson Abadía’s team one step away from the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup.

The sensation player Linda Caicedo He broke the lock of the game at minute 52 in a personal play that showed a touch of his magic, while the German scorer Alexandra Popp put the penalty equalization at minute 89. Defender Manuela Vanegas scored the winning goal in stoppage time by connecting from head a corner kick.

And after the success of the day, in the Colombian National Team it is also celebrated for the good monetary prize that stands out after the victory.

Millionaire prize for the Colombian Women’s National Team

Fifa announced that it will guarantee for the first time to give economic prizes to the players who participate in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and each player who is proclaimed champion will receive 250,000 euros (about 1,130,048,093 Colombian pesos), and the selection that reaches gold, 4 million euros (about 18,080,769,488 pesos).

Just for having reached the group stage, as the Colombian players already did, each footballer You will receive, with today’s rate, 118,216,830 Colombian pesos.

And after the victory against Germany, with everything aimed at being in the round of 16 of the contest (see the accounts), the prize that the Colombians would receive for reaching that phase stands out.

As stipulated by Fifa, for being in the round of 16, each player will receive 236’433.660 Colombian pesos.

In that sense, and with great options to continue advancing, the loot of each warrior will be at least 354’650.490 Colombian pesos.

This, without counting the awards from Colombian entities.

