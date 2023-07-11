The last eleven players of the Colombian squad that will play the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and that starts on the 20th, arrived at Sydney airport on Tuesday, so Colombia already has its full squad assembled.

The players Manuela Vanegas, Angela Barón, Lady Andrade, Jorelyn Carabali, Lorena Bedoya, Elexa Bahr, Linda Caicedo, Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Ana María Guzmán and Daniela Caracas are already in World Cup territory and were warmly welcomed by the Colombian community in the oceanic country.

The eleven footballers joined the remaining group led by coach Nelson Abadía and, as soon as they arrived, they started its “process of adaptation to the time difference”.

Colombia already trains in Oceania

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The first group of internationals arrived in Australia a day early because the Colombian Football Federation was forced to divide the group of those called up to the FIFA World Cup in two for logistical reasons.

With all those summoned, the Latin American team will now begin to prepare for the two friendly matches it has scheduled against Ireland and China, on July 14 and 17, respectively, before opening at the

World.



The group that arrived in Sydney last Sunday carried out field work focused on mobility and reduced spaces.

In turn, the players who arrived around noon began their adaptation process with a walk around the hotel where the team is staying.

Colombia, which missed the last edition of the World Cup in France 2019, comes to the competition boosted after winning the Copa América 2022 runner-up title at home.

The National Team will debut in the World Cup on July 25 against South Korea in a match to be played at the Sydney stadium.

Also in Sydney, Germany will be measured in the second match of the group stage, on July 30, to finally close the first stage of the competition on August 3, this time in a duel against Morocco at the HBF Park stadium in the perth city.

the bibs

Linda Caicedo (left). Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda, TIME. Colombian Football Federation.

archers

1. Catherine Perez

12. Sandra Sepulveda

13. Natalia Giraldo

defenses

2. Manuela Vanegas

3. Daniela Arias

14. Angela Baron

15. Ana Maria Guzman

17. Carolina Arias

19. Jorelyn Carabali

20. Monica Ramos

22. Daniela Caracas

Frills

4. Diana Ospina

5. Lorena Bedoya

6. Daniela Montoya

7. Maria Camila Reyes

8. Marcela Restrepo

10.Leicy Santos

16.Lady Andrade

front

9. Mayra Ramirez

11. Catalina Usme

18. Linda Caicedo

21. Yvonne Chacon

23. Elexa Bahr

*With EFE