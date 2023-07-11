The last eleven players of the Colombian squad that will play the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and that starts on the 20th, arrived at Sydney airport on Tuesday, so Colombia already has its full squad assembled.
The players Manuela Vanegas, Angela Barón, Lady Andrade, Jorelyn Carabali, Lorena Bedoya, Elexa Bahr, Linda Caicedo, Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Ana María Guzmán and Daniela Caracas are already in World Cup territory and were warmly welcomed by the Colombian community in the oceanic country.
The eleven footballers joined the remaining group led by coach Nelson Abadía and, as soon as they arrived, they started its “process of adaptation to the time difference”.
Colombia already trains in Oceania
The first group of internationals arrived in Australia a day early because the Colombian Football Federation was forced to divide the group of those called up to the FIFA World Cup in two for logistical reasons.
With all those summoned, the Latin American team will now begin to prepare for the two friendly matches it has scheduled against Ireland and China, on July 14 and 17, respectively, before opening at the
World.
The group that arrived in Sydney last Sunday carried out field work focused on mobility and reduced spaces.
In turn, the players who arrived around noon began their adaptation process with a walk around the hotel where the team is staying.
Colombia, which missed the last edition of the World Cup in France 2019, comes to the competition boosted after winning the Copa América 2022 runner-up title at home.
The National Team will debut in the World Cup on July 25 against South Korea in a match to be played at the Sydney stadium.
Also in Sydney, Germany will be measured in the second match of the group stage, on July 30, to finally close the first stage of the competition on August 3, this time in a duel against Morocco at the HBF Park stadium in the perth city.
the bibs
archers
1. Catherine Perez
12. Sandra Sepulveda
13. Natalia Giraldo
defenses
2. Manuela Vanegas
3. Daniela Arias
14. Angela Baron
15. Ana Maria Guzman
17. Carolina Arias
19. Jorelyn Carabali
20. Monica Ramos
22. Daniela Caracas
Frills
4. Diana Ospina
5. Lorena Bedoya
6. Daniela Montoya
7. Maria Camila Reyes
8. Marcela Restrepo
10.Leicy Santos
16.Lady Andrade
front
9. Mayra Ramirez
11. Catalina Usme
18. Linda Caicedo
21. Yvonne Chacon
23. Elexa Bahr
*With EFE
