The Colombian Women’s National Team He had a splendid 2022 in all his categories. Now the senior team is getting ready for what will be their appointment at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The national team is located in group H along with Germany, Morocco and South Korea, which will be their first rival.

The World Cup will be played between July 20 and August 20.

New t-shirt

Linda Caicedo with the Colombia shirt.

On the eve of the tournament, The Colombian Football Federation presents new clothing for the national team.



The design of the shirt has already been revealed, which has been very innovative, due to its dark color and its bright contrasting tones.

The new Colombian shirt.

The shirt, from the Adidas firm, would be inspired by Caño Cristales, a river in Colombia that is located in the Sierra de la Macarena, known as ‘the river of the gods’, ‘the river of seven colors’.

The shirt is dominated by shades of blue, yellow and pink. . The shield and the three yellow stripes give the traditional touch that accompanies this exclusive design for the women’s team.

Ramón Jesurún, President of the Colombian Football Federation, said: “For the Colombian Football Federation, all our teams are equally important and that is why adidas designed an exclusive shirt for the FIFA Women’s World Cup that fills us with happiness. and I am sure that the players will feel very identified with this new clothing, as well as we hope that it will be to the liking of the fans who support our Senior Women’s Team. We are going to unite and link up in the colors of this jersey, so that the players are infected with the affection that Colombians have for them and in this way, we motivate them more, because I am sure that they will have an excellent participation in the orbital event in Australia and New Zealand”.

On the other hand, Linda Caicedo, Colombian National Team Player, commented: “We are very proud to be able to wear a new shirt made exclusively for us. We are also very excited to be able to make history with this new kit at the World Cup and to be able to bring joy to the Colombian people and to women’s football. I personally think that it has a unique design in which we see ourselves represented by all of us”.

How much does it cost?

This new kit features HEAT.DRY technology to keep players cool and dry on the court. Likewise, the shirt is manufactured in Colombia and is made of 100% recycled materials.

Adidas will make a donation, together with the Fundación Selección Colombia, to more than 100 amateur players in the Municipality of La Macarena.

The fan version of the new clothing, both for men and women, will be available from March 23 at https://www.adidas.co/colombia and in all the brand’s stores nationwide with a price of $249,990 .

