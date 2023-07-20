Colombia women’s team has two novelties for the World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo, Colombian figure.
Linda Caicedo, Colombian figure.
The group is still focused before their debut next Monday.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombia selection female who enlists for the senior world championships in Australia and New Zealand and In the last few hours, information was released about the group led by Nelson Abbey.
Colombia aspires more than anything to give more than one hit because its best performance was the round of 16 of the World Cup in Canada, eight years ago, when it beat France but lost against USA.
(Lionel Messi, ‘humiliated’ by his son: watch the video of his presentation at Inter Miami)
The ‘casualties’
The international figure of Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santosthe experience of the historic goalscorer Catalina Usme and a runner-up in the Copa América strengthen the national dream.
The information warns that Jorelin Carabali and Monica Ramos They did a job that was different from the rest of their classmates.
As it was known, both soccer players do not have more serious injuries and will return to group work in the next training session.
The team led by Abadía will debut this Monday against South Korea at 9 pm, Colombian time.
(Shakira and Gerard Piqué: Clara Chía, the point of the agreement with which she is still uncomfortable)
(Nairo Quintana, from the front: his present and running in Colombia, openly)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #womens #team #novelties #World #Cup
Leave a Reply