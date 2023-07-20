Colombia women’s team has two novelties for the World Cup

The Colombia selection female who enlists for the senior world championships in Australia and New Zealand and In the last few hours, information was released about the group led by Nelson Abbey.

Colombia aspires more than anything to give more than one hit because its best performance was the round of 16 of the World Cup in Canada, eight years ago, when it beat France but lost against USA.



(Lionel Messi, ‘humiliated’ by his son: watch the video of his presentation at Inter Miami)

The ‘casualties’

The international figure of Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santosthe experience of the historic goalscorer Catalina Usme and a runner-up in the Copa América strengthen the national dream.

The information warns that Jorelin Carabali and Monica Ramos They did a job that was different from the rest of their classmates.

The opening of the Women’s World Cup Photo: EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

As it was known, both soccer players do not have more serious injuries and will return to group work in the next training session.

The team led by Abadía will debut this Monday against South Korea at 9 pm, Colombian time.

(Shakira and Gerard Piqué: Clara Chía, the point of the agreement with which she is still uncomfortable)

(Nairo Quintana, from the front: his present and running in Colombia, openly)