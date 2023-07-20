Friday, July 21, 2023
Colombia women’s team has two novelties for the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 20, 2023
in Sports
Colombia women’s team has two novelties for the World Cup

Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo, Colombian figure.

Linda Caicedo, Colombian figure.

The group is still focused before their debut next Monday.

The Colombia selection female who enlists for the senior world championships in Australia and New Zealand and In the last few hours, information was released about the group led by Nelson Abbey.

Colombia aspires more than anything to give more than one hit because its best performance was the round of 16 of the World Cup in Canada, eight years ago, when it beat France but lost against USA.

The ‘casualties’

The international figure of Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santosthe experience of the historic goalscorer Catalina Usme and a runner-up in the Copa América strengthen the national dream.

The information warns that Jorelin Carabali and Monica Ramos They did a job that was different from the rest of their classmates.

The opening of the Women’s World Cup

Photo:

EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

As it was known, both soccer players do not have more serious injuries and will return to group work in the next training session.

The team led by Abadía will debut this Monday against South Korea at 9 pm, Colombian time.
