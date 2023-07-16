The excitement and expectation do not stop growing for soccer fans in Colombia. know the cluster which the Colombian Women’s National Team will face in the next Women’s Soccer World Cup 2023.

With the objective of Outperform and make history on the world stagethe talented Colombian players prepare to face the different teams.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, the group draw in which the participating teams met their opponents in the group stage.

Less and less until the action begins in Australia and New Zealand. The Colombians will compete for a place in the next stage in the group H of the women’s World Cup against Germany, South Korea and Morocco.

#FIFAWWC | Fixture of the Colombian National Team 🇨🇴 to play Group H of the Women’s World Cup in Australia 🇦🇺 – New Zealand 🇳🇿 2023 ⚽🏆🌎. 🔸07/25/2023 🆚 Republic of Korea 🇰🇷

🔹07/30/2023 🆚 Germany 🇩🇪

🔸3/08/2023 🆚 Morocco 🇲🇦#VamosColombia 💛💙❤️ #BeyondGreatness pic.twitter.com/mYtck0XaAI — Superpowerful (@_superpowerful) October 22, 2022

The 23 summoned have stood out in the sports field, the players in Colombia They are from the teams: Pereira, Nacional, Junior, América de Cali, Santa Fé and Medellín.

TO international level, the soccer players play in Brazilian and Spanish teams, as is the case of Catalina Pérez, Daniela Caracas and Linda Caicedo. Check out the full template below:

The Australian Government gave him the Welcome to the Colombian National Team. The Mayor of Liverpool, Ned Mannoun, and the Colombian Consul General in Sydney, Claudia Patricia Granados, offered the players a historical and cultural sample of the host country.

SOPHIA SALAMANCA GOMEZ

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

