The Colombian Women’s National Team drew 2-2 against Venezuela, in a friendly preparatory game for the 2022 Women’s Copa América, at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali. The annotations came with braces from Leicy Santos and Dayna Castellanos.

The match began with offensive intensity by Colombia, which was moving the threads of the game and generating approaches in the goal defended by Nayluisa Cáceres, while Venezuela tried to take advantage of the counterattacks.

Venezuela struck first

At minute 12 came the first goal of the game, precisely in a quick counterattack of the visit with Mariana Speckmaier, who, before the departure of the Colombian goalkeeper Catalina Pérez, assisted Deyna Castellanos, defining with the goal only for the partial 0-1.

Colombia had no reaction and three minutes later Venezuela increased the advantage again with Castellanos, who managed to define before the passivity of the Colombian defense.

The tricolor reacted and at minute 17 they discounted the score after a good sequence of touches, which ended in the right sector, Mayra Ramírez centered the ball into the heart of the area and Leicy Santos only had to push it to score 1-2.

Colombia finds the tie

For the second half, the same script of the initial part was handled and Colombia materialized the tie after a center to the Venezuela area, the visit could not clear the ball and Leicy Santos shot from first intention near the dividing line to score 2-2.

After the tie, the red wine came again with clear approaches, the first with a cross shot from mid-distance Ysaura Viso, which went off the left vertical and then Dayana Rodríguez with another shot was able to control it without giving the Colombian goalkeeper the rebound.

In the final minutes, the visitors suffered the expulsion due to a double yellow card from Yenifer Giménez, for a foul in a quick exit by the locals.

Colombia and Venezuela will meet again next Tuesday at 10 in the morning at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in a match behind closed doors.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15

