Tuesday, August 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia women’s team does not rest: two friendly matches ready

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia women’s team does not rest: two friendly matches ready

Close


Close

Colombia Women's National Team

Colombia Women’s National Team

Photo:

Instagram: @fcfseleccioncol

Colombia Women’s National Team

The games will be in the United States.

See also  Lady Valverde analyzes Real's defeat: “Is it shit? Yes. We were hoping for it? Every year"

The Colombia selection women’s soccer does not stop and after its great Australia and New Zealand World Cup He has already confirmed two friendly matches.

On October 26 and 29, the Selection will begin its preparation for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and will have a new doublet of friendly commitments, in front of his similar of USA.
(What would be the new shirt of the Colombian National Team is filtered: do you like it?)

what’s coming

Colombia reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup, where it was eliminated by the English national team, who fell in the final with Spain.

The group will take advantage of the date in this way Fifa which will be held from October 23 to 31.

The complete information of the meetings is the following:

October 26th
United States vs Colombia
Stadium: America First Field
Time: 7:07 p.m.
City: Sandy, UT

October 29th
United States vs Colombia
Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium
Time: 2:37 p.m.
City: San Diego, CA
(Santiago Buitrago, spectacular stage in the Vuelta a España 2023)

See also  Culture - Cali: a city that breathes, sings and dances salsa

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #womens #team #rest #friendly #matches #ready

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rain in the Alps, high water in the Netherlands? ‘It matters a lot where exactly the rain falls’

Rain in the Alps, high water in the Netherlands? 'It matters a lot where exactly the rain falls'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result