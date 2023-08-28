Colombia women’s team does not rest: two friendly matches ready

The Colombia selection women’s soccer does not stop and after its great Australia and New Zealand World Cup He has already confirmed two friendly matches.

On October 26 and 29, the Selection will begin its preparation for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and will have a new doublet of friendly commitments, in front of his similar of USA.

what’s coming

Colombia reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup, where it was eliminated by the English national team, who fell in the final with Spain.

The group will take advantage of the date in this way Fifa which will be held from October 23 to 31.

The complete information of the meetings is the following:

October 26th

United States vs Colombia

Stadium: America First Field

Time: 7:07 p.m.

City: Sandy, UT

October 29th

United States vs Colombia

Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

Time: 2:37 p.m.

City: San Diego, CA

