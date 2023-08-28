Colombia women’s team does not rest: two friendly matches ready

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia Women’s National Team
Instagram: @fcfseleccioncol
Colombia Women’s National Team
The games will be in the United States.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombia selection women’s soccer does not stop and after its great Australia and New Zealand World Cup He has already confirmed two friendly matches.
On October 26 and 29, the Selection will begin its preparation for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and will have a new doublet of friendly commitments, in front of his similar of USA.
(What would be the new shirt of the Colombian National Team is filtered: do you like it?)
what’s coming
Colombia reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup, where it was eliminated by the English national team, who fell in the final with Spain.
The group will take advantage of the date in this way Fifa which will be held from October 23 to 31.
The complete information of the meetings is the following:
October 26th
United States vs Colombia
Stadium: America First Field
Time: 7:07 p.m.
City: Sandy, UT
October 29th
United States vs Colombia
Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium
Time: 2:37 p.m.
City: San Diego, CA
(Santiago Buitrago, spectacular stage in the Vuelta a España 2023)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #womens #team #rest #friendly #matches #ready
Leave a Reply