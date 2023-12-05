You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Action from the match between Colombia and New Zealand.
They faced each other at the Techo stadium in Bogotá.
The Colombian women’s national team he shook himself. After three friendlies without scoring a goal, he finally did it and with victory against New Zealand1-0, this Tuesday in a friendly match played at the Techo stadium in Bogotá.
After a very close first half, the National Team let loose in the second half and found the goal through Daniela Montoya.
The goal came in the 71st minute, when Montoya captured the ball outside the area, after a corner kick, and took a shot that did not have much force but did have location.
The ball bounced around, it looked like a cross, but it took the hot route and went into the net for 1-0.
Until that moment, New Zealand had had the best option, but goalkeeper Giraldo intervened in a great way to deflect the ball.
With the 1-0 advantage, Colombia gained confidence and Catalina Usme He was close to scoring the second goal with a shot that passed very close.
Colombia had tied with this same rival last Saturday in El Campín, without goals, and was coming off a draw and a loss against the United States.
These matches serve to prepare the Gold Cup and the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
