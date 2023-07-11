After many difficulties to travel to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the women’s team is now complete at the World Cup venue. The 11 missing players landed on Tuesday morning (Monday night in Colombia) in Sydney.

Manuela Vanegas, Angela Barón, Lady Andrade, Jorelyn Carabali, Lorena Bedoya, Elexa Bahr, Linda Caicedo, Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Ana María Guzmán and Daniela Caracas They were the members of the team that completed their journey to Australian soil.

The second half of the delegation had trouble leaving Bogotá on Sunday. The airline that transported them changed the flight schedule and oversold some tickets, including those of the chairs for some of the soccer players.

What a horror, the second group of players (11) of the @FCFSeleccionCol female who should travel at 3 pm today to Australia, headquarters of the World Cup, is at the Bogota airport in trouble, because her flight was changed without prior notice. They will leave 9 pm. They did not respect first class quotas pic.twitter.com/zAZKcxUPua – Jose Alberto Ortiz R (@joseperiodista) July 9, 2023

Dozens of Colombian fans turned up at Sydney’s Kingsford Smith airport to welcome the players, especially Linda Caicedo, who this Monday was distinguished by the official page of the tournament as the soccer player to continue in the Colombian team in the World Cup.

This is how the preparation of the women’s team for the World Cup goes

The first part of the delegation, made up of 12 players, including the experienced Catalina Usme and Daniela Montoya, made a two-hour tour of the city, in the company of some members of the coaching staff,

“Getting acclimatized. Our 12 World Cup players who are already in Australia made a tour of approximately two hours to start adapting work and rest schedules,” warns the team’s press team.

The first players to arrive at the World Cup headquarters had a training session planned for Tuesday morning, with a view to the two friendly matches that the team will play before the tournament.

On Friday, Colombia will play against Ireland (5 am), and on Sunday at 9 pm (Monday morning in Australia) they will face China.

