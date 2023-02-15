An own goal by Lixy Rodríguez allowed the Colombia women’s team salvage a 1-1 draw against Costa Rica, on the first day of the Women’s Revelations Cup 2023 friendly tournament.

In León, a city in central Mexico, Priscila Chinchilla overtook the Costa Ricans. Both teams added their first point of the tournament, which will be won by the team that scores the most points after the three dates.

The teams were slow to explode on offense in the first half, with Colombia as the owner of possession, but with little depth.

In the 39th minute, Colombia sent the first warning with a cross from the right by Catalina Usme, which Mayra Ramírez finished off at the far post just to one side of the goal defended by Priscila Tapia.

Colombia women’s team tied with Costa Rica. In the photo, Jorelyn Carabalí (19).

From defensive error to tie with an own goal

However, an error by Jorelyn Carabalí when sending a cross to the goalkeeper Katherine Tapia, allowed Chinchilla to intercept the service and define the 1-0.

In the second half, the duel was more closed with the defenses well planted, but with a Colombia with more intention to go in search of an equalizer.

The Colombians tied the game in the 57th minute. Usme placed a serve from the left that Priscila Tapia rejected and on the rebound the ball collided with Rodríguez’s head to make it 1-1 with an own goal.

Daniela Arias (left) marks the Costa Rican Melissa Herrera.

At second hour, Kiana Palacios scored this Wednesday the goal with which the Mexican team, led by Spanish Pedro López, beat Nigeria 1-0 and took first place in the tournament standings.

Colombia, which takes this tournament as preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, will play its second game this Saturday, against Nigeria, starting at 2 in the afternoon.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news