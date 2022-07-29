The Colombian Women’s National Team dreams of the 2022 Copa América title. After advancing without problems in the first round and dispatching Argentina in the semifinals, those led by Nelson Abadía face the top favorite, Brazil, in the last match.

Precisely, the ‘canarinha’ arrives at this duel after riding the regular phase and hitting a dance to Paraguay in the semis. Now they visit the Alfonso López looking for a new crown for his extensive display case.

Although the Brazilians arrive with the label of favorites, the Colombians have shown their great talent at the hands of Leicy Santos and Linda Caicedo. To accomplish the feat, those led by Nelson Abadía will have to overcome an ‘anti-record’ in their matches against Brazil.

The ‘anti-record’ that motivates Colombia

The statistics show that Colombia and Brazil have faced each other nine times in the women’s branch, six of them for Copa América; eight have ended in victory for the ‘canarinha’. Colombia left with a draw in one opportunity.

Likely lineups

Colombia: Catherine Perez; Manuela Vanegas, Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Arias, Mónica Ramos; Lorena Bedoya, Daniela Montoya, Linda Caicedo, Catalina Usme, Leicy Santos; Mayra Ramirez.

Coach: Nelson Abbey.

Brazil: Lorraine; Tamires, Rafaelle, Tainara, Antonia; Angelina, Ari, Adriana, Kremlin; Debinha, Beatrix.

Coach: Pia Sundhage.

Date: Saturday July 30.

Hour: 7 p.m.

Stadium: Alfonso Lopez (Bucaramanga).

TV: Directv Sports, Win Sports +, Signal Colombia.

The Sports section of EL TIEMPO will carry the minute by minute of the commitment in ELTIEMPO.COM.

*With information from Futbolred