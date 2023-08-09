All the spotlights are on the talented players competing in the Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, where the best teams on the planet meet to compete for the most important title in the category.

The Colombian Women’s National Team has stood out for its achievements, since the team defeated Jamaica in its last game, victory that positioned them in the quarterfinals, That is why millions of Colombian households gather to see their plays and with the hope that the Colombians are the winners of the World Cup and take home the trophy.

However, their fans not only support them 16,000 kilometers away in Colombian territory, but also the fans have come to stand out with their yellow shirts in the stands of Melbourne, Sydney and Perth Park in Australia.

A presence so notorious that it has come to impress the Colombians who reside in the country of the Australian kangaroo. Well then, according to the National Census, in 2021 more than 35,000 people born in Colombia were registered there.



In addition, according to interviews conducted by AFP, Many of the Colombians who now live in Australia came here for academic reasons and then stayed to get a job.

Some of the statements provided by the Colombian fans for the aforementioned news agency were: “There are many Colombians who came to Sydney because at one point it was easy to come to Australia from Colombia“, “The political and economic situation is truly difficult for our country and it is one of the reasons why many people come (to settle) here”, “Young people come for studies and can easily apply for jobs“.

Finally, remember that the next match of the National Team will be this Saturday, August 12, at the Australia stadium, in Sydney, starting at 8:30 pm local time (5:30 in the morning in Colombia).

