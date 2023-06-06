Colombia Women’s Selection: many surprises in new call

Nelson Abbey, The technical director of the Colombian Women’s Senior Team announced the list of 23 players for a new cycle of preparatory work established prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

Many are absent from this call, since the absence of Linda Caicedo, the best Colombian player at the moment, is missed.

they are not Catalina Usme and it’s not on the list Daniela Montoyawho have been key in previous tournaments.

The concentration of the female “yellow” will be taking place from June 7 at the Sports Headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation in Bogotá.

The payroll

CAROLINA ARIAS VIDAL – Junior FC

DANIELA CARACAS GONZÁLEZ – Spanish (ENG)

DIANA MARCELA CELIS GONZÁLEZ – Deportivo Cali

ESTEFANÍA GONZÁLEZ CUARTAS – Independiente Medellín

GABRIELA UREÑA MUÑOZ – Llaneros FC

ISABEL SUSAN DEHAKIZ – Deportivo Cali

IVONNE CHACÓN – Valencia CF (ESP)

JIMENA OSPINA DOMINGUEZ – Deportivo Cali

KAILY XIMENA SISO NAVEO – Llaneros FC

LADY PATRICIA ANDRADE RODRÍGUEZ – Real Brasilia FC (BRA)

LEIDY LORENA COBOS GARZÓN – Llaneros FC

DEGREE CAROLINA SERNA FLOREZ – Valencia (ESP)

LORENA BEDOYA DURANGO – Real Brasilia FC (BRA)

LUISA FERNANDA AGUDELO MORELO – Deportivo Cali

MARCELA RESTREPO VALENCIA – Dux Logroño (ESP)

MARIA EDITH MORALES VARGAS – Deportivo Cali

MARÍA FERNANDA VIAFARA BRAVO – Cortuluá FC

MAYRA TATIANA RAMÍREZ RAMÍREZ – Levante UD (ESP)

NAYERLY HERNANDEZ MORENO – Equity

PAULA ANDREA MEDINA JIMENEZ – Deportivo Cali

SANDRA MILENA SEPÚLVEDA LOPERA – Independiente Medellín

Stefania Perlaza Perlaza – Deportivo Cali

VALENTINA JARAMILLO GARZÓN – Llaneros FC

TECHNICAL STAFF

NELSON ABADÍA ARAGÓN – Technical Director

ANGELO ADOLFO MARSIGLIA OLIVARES – Technical Assistant

MARIO ALBERTO ABADÍA LÓPEZ – Technical Assistant

JORGE ANDRÉS GÓMEZ OTERO – Physical Trainer

CARLOS ALBERTO PÉREZ GUTIÉRREZ – Arqueras coach

ANA MARÍA BETANCUR SÁNCHEZ – Doctor

MÓNICA ARANZAZU TORO – Physiotherapist

OMAR ALBERTO ESPINOSA SOLANO – Props

