Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Colombia Women’s Selection: many surprises in new call

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in Sports
Colombia Women’s Selection: many surprises in new call


Mayra Tatiana Ramírez

Mayra Tatiana Ramírez scored the 1-0 for Colombia.

Photo:

Cristian Alvarez. FCF

Mayra Tatiana Ramírez scored 1-0 for Colombia.

Nelson Abadía, announced the list of 23 players.

Nelson Abbey, The technical director of the Colombian Women’s Senior Team announced the list of 23 players for a new cycle of preparatory work established prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

Many are absent from this call, since the absence of Linda Caicedo, the best Colombian player at the moment, is missed.

they are not Catalina Usme and it’s not on the list Daniela Montoyawho have been key in previous tournaments.

The concentration of the female “yellow” will be taking place from June 7 at the Sports Headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation in Bogotá.

The payroll

CAROLINA ARIAS VIDAL – Junior FC
DANIELA CARACAS GONZÁLEZ – Spanish (ENG)
DIANA MARCELA CELIS GONZÁLEZ – Deportivo Cali
ESTEFANÍA GONZÁLEZ CUARTAS – Independiente Medellín
GABRIELA UREÑA MUÑOZ – Llaneros FC
ISABEL SUSAN DEHAKIZ – Deportivo Cali
IVONNE CHACÓN – Valencia CF (ESP)
JIMENA OSPINA DOMINGUEZ – Deportivo Cali
KAILY XIMENA SISO NAVEO – Llaneros FC
LADY PATRICIA ANDRADE RODRÍGUEZ – Real Brasilia FC (BRA)
LEIDY LORENA COBOS GARZÓN – Llaneros FC
DEGREE CAROLINA SERNA FLOREZ – Valencia (ESP)
LORENA BEDOYA DURANGO – Real Brasilia FC (BRA)
LUISA FERNANDA AGUDELO MORELO – Deportivo Cali
MARCELA RESTREPO VALENCIA – Dux Logroño (ESP)
MARIA EDITH MORALES VARGAS – Deportivo Cali
MARÍA FERNANDA VIAFARA BRAVO – Cortuluá FC
MAYRA TATIANA RAMÍREZ RAMÍREZ – Levante UD (ESP)
NAYERLY HERNANDEZ MORENO – Equity
PAULA ANDREA MEDINA JIMENEZ – Deportivo Cali
SANDRA MILENA SEPÚLVEDA LOPERA – Independiente Medellín
Stefania Perlaza Perlaza – Deportivo Cali
VALENTINA JARAMILLO GARZÓN – Llaneros FC

TECHNICAL STAFF
NELSON ABADÍA ARAGÓN – Technical Director
ANGELO ADOLFO MARSIGLIA OLIVARES – Technical Assistant
MARIO ALBERTO ABADÍA LÓPEZ – Technical Assistant
JORGE ANDRÉS GÓMEZ OTERO – Physical Trainer
CARLOS ALBERTO PÉREZ GUTIÉRREZ – Arqueras coach
ANA MARÍA BETANCUR SÁNCHEZ – Doctor
MÓNICA ARANZAZU TORO – Physiotherapist
OMAR ALBERTO ESPINOSA SOLANO – Props
