Tuesday, February 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia Women’s Selection confirms friendly match in Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia Women’s Selection confirms friendly match in Europe


close

Colombia women's team

Colombia women’s team.

Colombia women’s team.

This was announced this Tuesday by the Federation.

See also  Coal mine exploded in Turkey, leaving 40 dead and 28 miners injured

thinking about the FIFA World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, the Colombia Women’s National Team will face France in a friendly game.

“The Sports Department and the coaching staff led by coach Nelson Abbey, They decided that the next meeting of the female “tricolor” will be on the Fifa date in April where they will face France, in the city of Clermont-Ferrand“The Federation confirmed this Tuesday.

(Piqué and Clara Chía, kicked out of the restaurant: the owner, Shakira fan, video)
(Linda Caicedo will play for Real Madrid: these are the details of the transfer)

The confrontation was scheduled for April 7 at the Gabriel Montpied stadium and at a time to be confirmed.

After this commitment, the group will play a second friendly in Europe, taking into account that the official preparation period is from April 3 to 11.

However, the FCF will soon communicate the rival and other aspects related to the tour.

See also  Kyrgios admits the assault on his ex-girlfriend, the court files: "Stupid act"

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #Womens #Selection #confirms #friendly #match #Europe

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“War is Putin’s choice”: Biden’s speech in Poland

"War is Putin's choice": Biden's speech in Poland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result