Colombia Women’s Selection confirms friendly match in Europe

Colombia women’s team.
Colombia women’s team.
This was announced this Tuesday by the Federation.
thinking about the FIFA World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, the Colombia Women’s National Team will face France in a friendly game.
“The Sports Department and the coaching staff led by coach Nelson Abbey, They decided that the next meeting of the female “tricolor” will be on the Fifa date in April where they will face France, in the city of Clermont-Ferrand“The Federation confirmed this Tuesday.
The confrontation was scheduled for April 7 at the Gabriel Montpied stadium and at a time to be confirmed.
After this commitment, the group will play a second friendly in Europe, taking into account that the official preparation period is from April 3 to 11.
However, the FCF will soon communicate the rival and other aspects related to the tour.
