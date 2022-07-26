Colombia qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and to the Paris-2024 Olympic Games by defeating Argentina 1-0 this Monday in the semifinals of the Copa América in the Colombian city of Bucaramanga.

In a game that tested their ability to defeat one of the best teams on the continent, the Colombians prevailed with a goal from

Linda Caycedo at minute 63.

Colombia will play a Women’s World Cup for the first time since Canada-2015 and the Olympic Games since Rio de Janeiro-2016.

And the rival of the final?

Also wait for the winner of the duel between Brazil and Paraguayon Tuesday, in the final of the Copa América.

“What we need is the 30th (July) to come and play (at the Alfonso López stadium in Bucaramanga). We come with that mentality of going to fight for the title, to give Colombian women’s soccer a title, which is on the rise,” said local strategist Nelson Abadía.

And added: “We are happy, happy, with the arrival again at the World Cup and the Olympics. What our minor teams have also done, which is work we have been doing for four years, is bearing fruit.”

The final will be played this Saturday at 7 pm at the Alfonso López stadium Bucaramanga.

