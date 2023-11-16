Colombia He is not afraid. Can not. Should not. Yes, they face Brazil and that is reason enough to be cautious, normal respect, but not fear. Today the Colombian National Team must play on date 5 of the tie with the impetus of those who want to change history, with the courage of those who intend to break that statistic that says that they are never beaten in the tie, with the conviction of the that they do not feel inferior. Now is not the time to think about valuable draws, but about certain victories.

Colombia has three consecutive draws and that middle ground is not healthy when it lasts so long. He plays at home, in Barranquilla, he plays with his heat, he plays with his best men. Even with James Rodriguez, who had problems with his team, São Paulo, and is now ready to compete with the National Team. Even with Luis Diazwho already enjoys the peace of mind of having his father back, free, as his best motivation to express his football at the highest level, as expected.

And Brazil, being Brazil, arrives beaten, with casualties, starting with the star Neymar, the big absentee due to his injury. They don’t come either Casemiro nor Gabriel Jesús nor Eder Militao nor Ederson. This is a Brazil, being Brazil, which is more earthly, which is not the leader of the tie as is its custom, which is not even second, which is third and which is not unbeatable because it already lost against Uruguay 2-0 and tied with Venezuela 1-1. That is to say, it is a Brazil that can be beaten. But it’s Brazil. Don’t let that be forgotten. Let there not be a climate of lying triumphalism. It is Brazil with stars like Vinicius and Rodrigo as spearheads.

Being Brazil, with everything and its absences and its irregular present, this must be one of the games of greatest care, of no carelessness, of no error, of forcefulness in attack, of taking advantage of the opportunities that are created, of finding the goal revised. It must be the perfect match, for the players on the field and for coach Néstor Lorenzo, with the plan he chooses for the battle.

And when Lorenzo was asked about the possibility of victory and breaking the negative statistic, he analyzed, with the appropriate prudence, but also with lively hope: “It is a good time because it is now, because any record is there to be surpassed, beat him and we always have that mentality of winning wherever and with whoever. “It’s a good moment in every sense, I hope we play a good game, we can’t win if we don’t play well,” said the coach.

“It is a team that is making a change, like Colombia, but that has very consolidated players in the best teams in the world, who are decisive, who are starters, who play, who are important. That alone makes him strong,” Lorenzo added.

Néstor Lorenzo vs. Fernando Diniz.

Contemplating everything that the coach contemplates, the Colombian National Team must focus on the good result, on the possibility of winning, because it is local and because the standings demand it. Furthermore, beating Brazil will always be a boost for any team, a driving force to think that they are on the right path, that they can, that there are no obstacles that cannot be overcome.

Colombia also has its casualties. John Arias, who has just been crowned champion of the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense, will not be able to play due to an accumulation of yellow cards. A notable loss, since Arias is coming in with great performance, in his club and in the National Team. Furthermore, who better than him to meet the rival coach, Fernando Diniz, who is also the coach of Fluminense. That is why Arias analyzed the match and has not saved any information that could help Lorenzo. “The time in the National Team is shorter than the time we have with him (Diniz) in Fluminense, but clearly I think the idea is the same. Professor Fernando is a person who likes to have control of the game, a certain dominance from possession,” he said.

So it will not be a novelty that Brazil is going to take the field to want to impose its style and its history, its shield and its colors, its fame and its past. It will depend on Colombia on how it can counteract this dangerous rival, on how it can appease him from the beginning and show him that the local team is Colombia, that the one in charge must be Colombia, that the proposal must be the Colombian one. Thus, with respect and prudence, but without fear, without any cowardice.

Probable lineups

Colombia v. Brazil

7 p.m.

Metropolitan Stadium

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta, Deiver Machado; Matheus Uribe, Jéfferson Lermas, Kevin Castaño; James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré. Coach: Néstor Lorenzo.

Brazil: Alisson; Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Renan Lodi; André, Bruno Guimarães; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior and Gabriel Martinelli. Coach: Fernando Diniz

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

