Sunday, October 1, 2023
Colombia, without a title option in the Copa América women’s futsal: Brazil beat it

October 1, 2023
Colombia, without a title option in the Copa América women’s futsal: Brazil beat it

Brazil vs. Colombia

Brazil beat Colombia 7-0 in the women’s futsal America’s Cup.

Brazil beat Colombia 7-0 in the Copa América women’s futsal.

The 7-0 this Saturday sends them to play against Venezuela for third place.

Brazil and Argentina will play the final of the Copa América women’s futsal, after a day in which the Colombian dream of winning a second continental title was shattered with a tough defeat against them.

The Brazilians, who have won every edition of the tournament in which they have participated, They overcame Colombia, they beat them 7-0 and they sent her to play the third place match against Venezuela, this Sunday.

It should be remembered that Colombia already won this tournament in 2015, when it was held in Uruguay and in which, for the only time, the Brazilians did not attend. Players from the 11-a-side soccer team such as Catalina Usme and Lady Andrade stood out on that list.

In the other semifinal, the local team, Argentina, beat Venezuela with much more difficulty. The final 2-0 puts them in the title dispute against Brazil, this Sunday in Buenos Aires.

Also on Sunday, Starting at 4 in the afternoon, Colombia time, the team led by Roberto Bruno will seek the last place on the podium, against Venezuela. The game will be seen on DSports.

SPORTS

Welfare Pension: they confirm the proposal to lower the minimum age and collect every fortnight

