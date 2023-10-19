The Pan American Games of Barranquilla 2027 We will continue to see. The failures that Colombia has had with the commitments agreed in the contract with Panama Sports, the company that manages the fairs, has the competition in suspense. This Thursday there was an important development.

This Wednesday, the Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodriguezthe mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejoand the president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), Ciro Solano, They presented a proposal to Panam Spots in Santiago de Chile that ratified their interest in holding the Games.

Background

On August 30, 2023, Panam Sports sent a letter in which it gave an ultimatum to Colombia to catch up with financial commitments and ratify the venue for the Pan American Games. The deadline will end on October 29.



There are eight million dollars that have not been paid. The commitment was that Colombia would deliver four million on July 30, 2022 (in the previous government) and the other four on July 30, 2023 (current government), but that was not fulfilled.

Panam Sports requires not only the total payment of the money before the indicated date, but also that the insurance policy or bank guarantee slip must be paid in advance. 50 million dollars, on January 31, 2023.

Deadline to pay

As EL TIEMPO learned, during the meeting in Santiago an agreement was reached to keep the competition in Barranquilla firm.

The deadline that the country achieved is 90 days for the payment of the pending 8 million dollars. They will be paid in two installments: 4 million must be paid before December 30 and the other 4 must be paid before January 30. This will ensure that the country can hold the Games, taking into account that Asunción (Paraguay) is also a candidate.

In the San Cristóbal Room of the Sheraton Hotel in Santiago, in Chile, the president of Panam Sports, Neven Ilicannounced the new deadline in which the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games will be decided.

Ilic and his work team, faced with the nominations of Barranquilla, in Colombia, and Asunción, in Paraguay, decided to extend the decision-making process so that both candidate cities, and their respective NOCs, could continue structuring the best proposal for the development of the next pan-american event.

The organization of the Games in Barranquilla has only paid $250,000 for the granting of the venue (July 30, 2021), one million more for the granting of sponsorships (July 30, 2021) and another equal amount for the same concept, which It was paid on November 30, 2021.

The above, without taking into account that the organization and carrying out of the fairs has a cost of US400 million, Mindeporte confirmed.

