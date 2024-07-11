There it goes ColombiaArgentina. There they go and no one can stop them, they are motivated. They are a warrior Colombia that has no complexes, that with their joyful football, a mix of talent and courage, qualified for the final of the Copa America, leaving the brave Uruguay on a path of thorns, with a lonely and endless 1-0. There they go Colombia and they are a whirlwind, they have a shirt so big that an entire country fits in it, all pushing so that the dream of being champions happens now, right now, on Sunday. Argentina is waiting and this brave Colombia is going for it.

Colombia experienced an epic battle, leaving their soul and all their strength on the field to overcome Uruguay in a match of cleats and shin guards, of football and heart, of tears and sweat, of drama and celebration. Colombia fought the hardest of its battles to get to the final. It was known that it was not going to be an easy match, and it was not. From the moment the ball rolled, the Colombian players looked into the eyes of those rivals that they were going to defeat with feat.

An early shot from Jhon Arias was enough to warm things up. A header from Muñoz was enough to gain confidence. Colombia grew with its order, but at the first mistake suffered the fury of Darwin Nunezwho took advantage of Cuesta’s confusion and got a shot that only the wind, with a bit of luck and a few prayers, made the ball caress the post. The Colombian defenders looked at each other and took a deep breath, uff, nothing had happened, but minutes later Núñez kicked again, and then once more, and what started as a scare was now an alarm.

Half an hour passed and Colombia seemed calm, it was not the bold Colombia of other games, it was a calculating team, waiting for the right moment to attack. Then James stepped forward, how are you, leg?, he asked his left foot that was very comfortable, and the leg responded with a cross to the area where John Cordoba He took flight and in a whirlwind movement sent the ball close, so close that a timid cry of goal rang out in the stands.

In the midst of the din in the midfield, where there was crossfire, the brutal blows began, kicks to Ríos, to Mojica; the Uruguayans hit and hit hard, although the first to fall was one of them, Bentancur, who left injured.

Lerma, the hero in the skies

Until the 39th minute came for the Colombian. A corner kick, that weapon that the team has mastered with cunning. James, who had already ordered his left foot to start composing, made the cross, the ball was just flying and he was already preparing to hug it, the ball was like a radiant sun that blinded the Uruguayans who did not see it fall or see how Lerma arrived as if secretly and flew to head not only with his head but with his heart, and made that sun go out in the net. Then Lerma hid his wings and went to celebrate. 1-0 and Colombia was one step closer to the final.

Uruguay was left like a stunned boxer. Ríos almost scored the second goal, he put his hands on his head with the same speed with which the goalkeeper threw himself to the grass and prevented the second. Colombia could have done more damage, but then came the drama: Muñoz, what did you do? The full-back already had the yellow card and let himself be provoked, he elbowed Ugarte and the red card, out!

Colombia, pure courage

The second half was going to be hell. Lorenzo took off Jhon Arias and brought on Santiago to take Muñoz’s place. Uruguay started to attack and Colombia counted themselves on the pitch and realized that they were not 10, but millions, it was an entire country fighting with them to withstand with swords and shields and trenches the Uruguayan fury, which tried to break the walls put up by Colombia.

The match was a battleground, the next to fall was Ríos, injured. James protested and earned a yellow card, it was a tense moment. Colombia put two barriers in place with Uribe and Castaño, but the Uruguayan attack did not stop. At minute 70 there was a deafening silence when Suárez shot at the post. Then Valverde fired a missile from close range. Colombia was exhausting its strength, holding on with its heart in its mouth, begging the clock to run faster than them. And although its legs were not going to give any more, Colombia still had two chances with Castaño and Uribe.

Until the clock stopped abruptly and those 10 warriors who seemed like millions and who left their souls in each clash, drew out their last strength to celebrate with tears mixed with sweat that Colombia is once again in the final of the Copa America, as in 2001, so long ago. Argentina, there go these brave men, and believe it, they are not wounded.

