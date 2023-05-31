The Colombia selection sub-20 dreams. The team got into their heads that they can make history in the youth World Cup and with that mentality, and with that confidence, they will try to overcome the round of 16 against Slovakiaone of the best third parties and who went to this stage scratching (12:30 pm TV Caracol, RCN and Directv).

Colombia arrives at the match with a greater obligation, greater favoritism, since it passed as first in group C, however, the National Team is not confident. The technician Hector Cardenas He does not want to take any false steps, on the contrary, his plan is aimed at not taking risks and not being surprised by the rival.

“It is the most important thing and what all of them always have in mind. That the games in the end can be resolved through an individual imbalance is different. But the situations that are generated and are constantly sought to be produced are from the collective operation, ”said the technician Cárdenas yesterday.

In any case, it is true that Slovakia suffered, that they showed their best face in their first game when they thrashed fiji, 4-0. That game is the starting point of the analysis that Cárdenas made to face this game.

Colombia comes from beating Israel and Japan, both 2-1, but suffered against Senegal, with a 1-1 draw at the end. In that match, Cárdenas rested some players, starting with Yaser Asprillawhich is the great attack weapon and would be back today.

The other key element in the Selection is Oscar Cortes, the player of millionaires who has stood out with two goals in the tournament.

The concept

“The group is well prepared, we know what we are going to play for, we know that these matches are a final, that they are played to the death. The group is very focused and we are going to look for the score to go to the next round, which is what we want”, Cárdenas added.

Slovakia, meanwhile, reached these round of 16 after being the third best in the group stage, with just three points in group B, behind United States and Ecuador. They only beat Fiji 4-0 in their debut and then fell 2-1 to the South Americans and 2-0 to the Americans.

It is run by Albert Rusnak. Maté Szolgai, Leo Sauer and Captain Timotej JamborThey are the great references of the ‘Halcones’. “We are a team that is very respectful of our rivals. We believe in being able to find the game that brought us to this World Cup and I fully trust my coaches”, Rusnák pointed out.

