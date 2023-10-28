Colombia won its first gold medal in baseball at the Pan American Games this Saturday by defeating Brazil 9-1 in the 19th edition of these games in Santiago, Chile.

It is only the second time that Colombia has reached the podium in the Pan American Games in baseball since it achieved bronze in the Cali 1971 edition.

The Colombian ninth, led by manager Jorge Mosquera, was the first to score, when with two outs and the bases loaded with Carlos Arroyo, Fabián Pertuz and Carlos Martínez on the bases, Derwin Pomare received a ticket for the 1-0 in match held at the Baseball and Softball Center in the commune of Cerrillos.

Brazil, however, reacted in the second inning, when, like Colombia in the opening episode, the traffic was heavy, Felipe Mizukoski hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Osvaldo Carvalho, to tie the match 1-1.

But Colombia, thanks to its offense and taking advantage of the lack of control of Brazilian pitcher Felipe Marcondes, lit up the scoreboard again in the third inning.

Arroyo opened it with a single to left field, but advanced to second with a wild throw, threatening to score. Marcondes managed to get the next two batters out, but Herrera hit a hit to right field, driving in Arroyo to break the tie and put it in his favor, 2-1, which was then enough for his selection.

In the fourth inning, Marcondes was relieved by Daniel Missaki, who was received by a single by Leandro Emiliani, who then advanced to second base on a wild pitch from the reliever. After that, Jesús Marriaga fired a double RBI into the right field, thus scoring Emiliani to make it 3-1.

Missaki’s work did not improve, because with José Ramos at bat, he made another wild pitch, advancing Marriaga to third base. This helped him score on Ramos’ single to left field to extend the score to 4-1.

This score was not enough for the Colombians, as Acuña continued the feast of hits by hitting a single to center field, and Arroyo followed him with a sacrifice bat to right field, driving in Ramos and having a comfortable 5-1 lead.

The Colombians continued their offensive in the fifth inning against reliever Andre Albanez. This happened when Herrera opened the episode with a hit to the left field, and then Pomare pushed him to the plate with a double to the right field from first to make it 6-1.

Albanez was later relieved in the sixth inning by Oscar Nakaoshi, who was also unable to tie up the Colombians’ bats. Acuña greeted him with a double to left field, although he advanced to third base due to Arroyo’s hit to the infield, and then scored with Martínez’s single to left field to make it 7-1.

And if that wasn’t enough, Colombia added another score, thanks to an RBI single by Herrera, driving Pertuz to make it 8-1. The last run that Colombia scored was in the seventh inning against reliever Murilo Brovo. This occurred due to a sacrifice fly that Carlos Arroyo hit, driving Emiliani to the plate.

With Efe

