The Colombian athlete Jose Gregorio Lemos won the country’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games on Friday, in the javelin throw.

According to the criteria of

Lemos broke his own world record (63.81 m) again and was crowned Paralympic champion in the F38 javelin throw (field athletes who have very little limitation in coordination and movement of the lower torso and legs, on one side or the whole body).

Lemos demonstrated his full ability by dominating the event. His sequence was first 55.50, he went on to 58.45 and 58.94 confirming his dominance, and then he did 63.81 to get the gold medal.

On the podium were the Ukrainian Bilyi Vladyslav, silver medalist with a time of 52.86 meters, and the Chinese An Dongquan, bronze with a time of 51.97,

The history of Lemos

In 2009, Lemos approached the president of the Valle del Cauca Athletics League, Juan Luis Zapata Fuscalo, who asked him to help the valley score points in multiple competitions.

Lemos helped, but he found excellent news: he became national champion and did not stop.

She was only 17 years old and her path to stardom practically began there.

However, he remembers that he took his first steps in athletics in 2001, when he started in the 75m and 150m events, but it was in 2009 when he decided to take up multi-sport events.

He is the brother of Sandra Lemos, the Colombian shot put athlete. He lived in Puerto Rico for 7 years, finished high school and studied a Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision of Recreational and Sports Services.

José suffered from cerebral palsy when he was nine years old, which affected his mobility on his left side.

“I came home from school and took off my shoes. I put my feet on the floor and started to convulse. A neighbour helped me, but when I woke up I had been in the hospital for almost a month,” the athlete told www.runningcolombia.com.

Despite his recovery, three months later he noticed that his arms and knees were twisted. “I was training his sister and one day she came to practice with a boy, it was José, and I saw that he had many options to be an athlete and look,” Yolanda Beltrán, the trainer who brought him forward, told EL TIEMPO.

Their technicians have been Ubaldo Duanny, the same as Caterine Ibargüen, and Osmani García.

SPORTS