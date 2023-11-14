The Palestinian ambassador to Colombia, Raouf Almalki, with Gustavo Petro, on October 19, Bogotá. Presidency

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, does not take a step back in his categorical support for the Palestinian cause. Despite criticism from Israel and sectors of the opposition, the left-wing president continues to share his opinions on the war on X—formerly Twitter—on a recurring basis. He can spread images of a massacre or make a call to imitate a concert held in Chile to raise funds in support of Palestine. This festive Monday, commemoration of the Independence of Cartagena, stood out the announcement that his country will request the incorporation of Palestine as a full member before the UN and that it will stop buying weapons from those States that have voted against or have abstained in a resolution to order a ceasefire.

“Democratic and progressive countries must fight to preserve International Humanitarian Law to prevent barbarism from expanding in the world,” the president stressed. As on other occasions, his statements have been accompanied by a publication from Palestine Today, an account with more than half a million followers that spreads the day-to-day life of the war. “The carnage unleashed by [el primer ministro israelí, Benjamín] Netanyahu at the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza,” the Colombian president described, referring to a video that shows corpses piled up in the courtyard of the main health complex in the Strip. In the publication that Petro shares, it is reported that Israeli snipers prevented the burial of the bodies in mass graves. Israel, for its part, assures that it is not behind the attacks and that the hospital hides strategic Hamas facilities.

The Palestinian cause is one of those that Petro is most passionate about. In 2015, when he was mayor of Bogotá, he signed an agreement that twinned the Colombian capital with Ramallah, its counterpart in a territory that Colombia only recognized as a State three years later — it was one of the last decisions of the Government of Juan Manuel Santos. A few months ago, in June, the now president publicly scolded his Foreign Ministry for abstaining from voting on a UN resolution that sought to improve health aid in the Palestinian territories. “It is an ignominy against the Palestinian people,” he bellowed regarding a position that the Ministry – always more measured – had to convert into a vote in favor. In September, he denounced before the UN that the international community has a double standard in addressing the war in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The start of the war has put Palestine at the center of the statements that the president makes at all times on X and that characterize his communications since he came to power in August 2022. The messages are already difficult to count and in all The emphasis with which Petro condemns the actions of the Netanyahu Government in a conflict that already has more than 12,000 dead—more than 11,200 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis, depending on each side—is maintained. In recent weeks, in addition to this Monday’s message regarding the UN, the announcement stood out that Colombia will open an embassy in Palestine and that it will support a complaint for crimes against humanity that Algeria will present against the Israeli prime minister before the International Criminal Court. .

The opposition and Israel have criticized Petro’s messages. First, they questioned his refusal to directly repudiate Hamas after the October 7 attack and his choice to reiterate his position that there is an illegal occupation in Palestine. Tension then increased when the president compared the situation to that of the Auschwitz concentration camp, where tens of thousands of Jews were murdered during World War II. This led to Israel announcing the suspension of exports of security equipment to Colombia and Petro threatening a rupture between both countries. “If we have to suspend foreign relations with Israel, we suspend them. We do not support genocides. The president of Colombia is not insulted,” he said on October 16.

The Petro Government is not alone in Latin America in its criticism of Israel, despite the fact that the Colombian president is usually the most emphatic. Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Bolivia are some of the other countries that have raised their voices in recent weeks to denounce violations of international law, especially after the Yabalia bombing. Two weeks ago, Colombia and Chile called their ambassadors for consultations, a gesture that is interpreted in international relations as a step prior to breaking up. “If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot be there,” Petro said in the message in X that day. Bolivia, meanwhile, has been the most radical and has suspended its diplomatic ties.

Observer state at the UN

Palestine has the status of observer state in the United Nations, as does Vatican City. An overwhelming majority supported, in 2012, a request for the General Assembly to grant it this status: 138 countries voted in favor, only nine against and 41 abstentions. Palestine thus obtained the ability to speak out in the Assembly debates. Israel and the United States, for their part, rejected the decision, arguing that UN membership should be part of bilateral negotiations.

The problem for Palestine is that it is far from being a full member, with the right to vote and not just voice. Mauricio Jaramillo, professor of International Relations at the Universidad del Rosario, comments in an audio message to this newspaper that a request like the one proposed by Petro this Thursday is more difficult than the one in 2012, which only required a simple majority in the Assembly. Full membership requires a two-thirds vote of the Assembly and approval of the Security Council, where it would likely be vetoed by the United States. The expert, however, emphasizes that “it is the best time to propose it.” According to him, although it may not be viable, Petro’s proposal complements the pressure in the Arab world to reach an agreement.

A total of 139 States of the 193 members of the United Nations have recognized Palestine as a State with full exercise of its sovereignty. On the other hand, 54 member countries have not done so. These include the United States, Canada and some Western European countries, such as Spain, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. This international recognition is one of the classic attributes that a State must meet to be considered as such, according to the Montevideo Convention of 1933.

