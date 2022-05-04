BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s government will provide extra security for left-wing presidential candidate Gustavo Petro after he canceled part of his campaign trip amid reports of a death threat, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios said on Tuesday. -market.

Petro canceled events in the country’s coffee region on Monday because of a plot by a criminal gang known as La Cordillera to assassinate him, his publicist said.

The candidate, who is the frontrunner for Colombia’s presidential election, would travel to the region, including the city of Manizales, on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the May 29 vote.

While the Colombian National Police initially said it was unaware of a plot to kill Petro, it said Tuesday that it had received information about the Petro campaign plot and that a “rigorous” investigation was underway.

“Due to the measures requested by (Petro’s) campaign, we will adopt additional measures… for his movements and other incidents, specifically in demonstrations or public gatherings,” Palacios said in an audio message shared with journalists via Whatsapp.

La Cordillera, which mainly operates in the coffee region, was charged by police with the death of a local organizer of anti-government protests last year.

Petro topped an opinion poll last week with 43.6% of voting intentions in the first round, while his closest rival, center-right candidate Federico Gutiérrez, recorded 26.7%.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin)

