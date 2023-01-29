Colombia will play in El Campín in Bogotá the final hexagonal of the Sub-20

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia vs. Argentina in the sub-20.
Colombia vs. Argentina in the sub-20.
Next Tuesday they will face Uruguay.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The host Colombia entered through the window to the final phase of the South American
Under-20to which they were already classified Brazil and Paraguayto the detriment of Argentina, surprisingly eliminated from the tournament, and this Sunday it was confirmed that their matches will be played in the stadium Bogota Campin.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #play #Campín #Bogotá #final #hexagonal #Sub20
Leave a Reply