Sunday, January 29, 2023
Colombia will play in El Campín in Bogotá the final hexagonal of the Sub-20

January 29, 2023
in Sports
Colombian sub-20

Colombia vs. Argentina in the sub-20.

Next Tuesday they will face Uruguay.

The host Colombia entered through the window to the final phase of the South American
Under-20to which they were already classified Brazil and Paraguayto the detriment of Argentina, surprisingly eliminated from the tournament, and this Sunday it was confirmed that their matches will be played in the stadium Bogota Campin.

